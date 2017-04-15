Police are asking for help locating a woman who has robbed at least five banks Saturday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY â€” Police are searching for a woman who robbed at least five banks in 24 hours throughout Salt Lake County.

Police believe the woman began her crime spree about 1:15 p.m. Friday at Chase Bank, 3430 S. Redwood, West Valley City, where she slipped a bank teller a note demanding money.

Police say the same woman then attempted to rob a Salt Lake City Chase Bank, 1295 S. Redwood Road, at 9:20 a.m. Saturday but fled before receiving any cash.

The women then robbed four other banks between 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, police reported:

â€¢ 10:30 a.m. â€” Wells Fargo, 4711 Highland Drive, Holladay.

â€¢ 11 a.m. â€” University Federal Credit Union, 7220 Highland Drive, Cottonwood Heights.

â€¢ 11:40 a.m. â€” Wells Fargo, 9311 S. Highland Drive, Sandy.

â€¢ 11:55 a.m. â€” Deseret First Credit Union, 9325 S. Village Shop Drive, Sandy.

Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said the woman was white, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair styled in a bun.

Surveillance video shows the woman was wearing black-framed glasses, a bandana and plaid pants during Saturday's incidents.

West Valley police said she was wearing a blue striped hoodie Friday.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the woman was still at large Saturday afternoon.

"If you recognize her, if you've seen her anywhere, call police immediately," Lohrke said.

Police declined to say how much money the woman took from the banks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call their local police department or the Sandy police tip hotline at 801-568-4636.