McKenna Bull and Arissa Paulson combined to allow just four hits on the day as No. 20 BYU defeated Pacific in a doubleheader, topping the Tigers, 10-0 and 5-0, on Friday at Gail Miller Field.

“We had great pitching, excellent defense and timely hitting,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “We played with confidence and energy, and if we keep playing like this, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

BYU (30-10, 5-0 WCC) earned nine and eight hits in each game, respectively, while holding Pepperdine (18-23, 1-4 WCC) to just two hits in both shutout games.

Bull totaled six strikeouts in the first game, while Paulson recorded four in the second. Alexa Strid went an impressive 2-of-3 from the plate in both games and tallied five RBIs on the night. Ashley Thompson also had a solid day at the plate, going a combined 4-for-5, including a perfect 3-for-3 effort in the second game.

Game one

BYU out-hit Pacific, 9-2, and run-ruled the visitors, 10-0, in the first game of the doubleheader. Third baseman Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge had three RBIs on one hit, while Strid and Libby Sugg each notched two hits. Bull pitched the complete game, throwing six strikeouts and just one walk.

The Cougars held the Tigers scoreless in the top of the first. The first run of the game was scored in the bottom of the first when Sugg hit a ball to left field and sent Rylee Jensen home.

In the bottom of the second, the BYU offense caught fired and scored seven runs to go up 8-0. The first of the seven runs was scored as Briielle Breland drove the ball to right center to score Strid. Jensen and Lauren Bell then hit back-to-back singles to send Breland and Jensen home. After Thompson walked with the bases loaded to score Bell, Alldredge tripled to right center and sent Thompson, Sugg and Tarrow home to increase the gap between Pacific, 8-0.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Thompson and Strid in the bottom of the fourth brought in two more runs, increasing the score to 10-0. This score held throughout the top of the fifth as the game came to a close.

Game two

In the second game of the doubleheader, BYU defeated Pacific, 5-0, for its fourth shutout of WCC play. Thompson went 3-for-3 in the win, her first perfect hitting night of the season. Strid also had another strong game, going 2-for-3 with a game-high four RBIs, which ties her career high.

The teams held each other scoreless until the Cougars struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Strid hit an RBI triple to the left field fence, sending Thompson home to put BYU up 1-0.

The Cougars’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth as they scored four runs. Sugg hit her ninth home run of the year to left center to put BYU up 2-0. Thompson hit a single, while Alldredge was hit by a pitch to put them on base. Strid then hit a three-run home run to bring Alldredge and Thompson home, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Defense and pitching played a role in the final three innings as the Cougars and Tigers remained scoreless. BYU had runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth. However, neither run reached home to hold the score. The Cougars finished the doubleheader with the 5-0 win.

The Cougars host the Tigers in the final contest of a three-game series on Saturday at 1 p.m. MDT. The game will be broadcast live on BYUtv, and live stats will be available.