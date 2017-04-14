The Sacramento River Cats saved their best for last.

After the Salt Lake Bees scored four runs to take a 10-8 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, the River Cats rallied back, plating four of their men in the ninth inning to beat the Bees 12-10 and deny Salt Lake its first series win of the season.

“We make the routine plays right there, we win the ballgame,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said. “There’s no reason to beat each other up. Offensively, we put up the number of runs that we put up, it just wasn’t good enough. Obviously, we have to finish. If you have one word to sum up tonight, it’s finish.”

In the top of the ninth, a single by Eliezer Zambrano brought Carlos Moncrief, who doubled earlier, home to close the gap to one. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Kelby Tomlinson doubled to left field, scoring three runs in what proved to be the difference in the game.

SECOND CHANCES: Right-handed pitcher Drew Gagnon started on Friday for Salt Lake, making his second start of the season. In Gagnon’s first start of the season — against Albuquerque on April 9, a game that Salt Lake lost 8-5 — he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and threw one wild pitch in two and two-thirds innings of work. Gagnon struck out three and finished his outing with a 13.50 earned run average.

Gagnon exited Friday’s game after five innings, giving up four runs, six hits and striking out four.

HELLO, GOODBYE: As is customary in the minor leagues, a lot of players are sent up and down over the course of the 142-game AAA season. Since the start of the 2017 season, the Bees have had four transactions, all involving pitchers. Salt Lake’s parent club, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, currently has six pitchers — Andrew Bailey, Vicente Campos, Andrew Heaney, Garrett Richards, Huston Street and Nick Tropeano — on the disabled list. So far in 2017, the Angels have called up pitchers Mike Morin and Daniel Wright from Salt Lake, sent Greg Mahle up to the Bees from Double-A Mobile, and activated Troy Scribner — who had a fantastic outing for Salt Lake Thursday night — from the disabled list.

LEADOFF HOMER: Leading off the batting order in the bottom of the first inning, Eric Young Jr. rocked the first pitch from Sacramento starting pitcher Tyler Beede, who is ranked Baseball America’s top prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization, 436 feet over the right field wall and onto the berm. The dinger was Young’s first of the season. Prior to hitting the leadoff long ball, Young had only hit 41 home runs in his professional career, dating back to 2004. Young’s home run was Salt Lake’s sixth of the season and fifth solo shot.

In short: A four-run eighth inning from Salt Lake to take a two-run lead was for naught as Sacramento put up a four spot in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Bees.

