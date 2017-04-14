Dropping only its second conference match of the season, BYU men’s tennis fell to Pepperdine, 5-2, at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center on Friday.

Pepperdine (10-8, 5-1 WCC) struck first as Stefan Menichella and Jack Van Slyke took down Jeremy Bourgeois and Keaton Cullimore, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles. BYU (13-10, 6-2 WCC) brother duo John Pearce and Matthew Pearce responded with a 6-2 victory over Pedro Iamachkine and Tom Hill before Guilherme Hadlich and Gabriel Sidney clinched the point for the Waves, beating seniors Aidan Carrazedo and Jacob Sullivan, 6-4.

Pepperdine followed up by taking care of the first two singles matches with wins on courts four and five. Matthew Pearce fell 6-0, 6-3 to Jack Van Slyke while Carrazedo dropped his match to Dane Esses, 6-4, 6-1. Sullivan fought back for the Cougars with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Menichella at No. 2 singles, but it wasn’t enough before the Waves clinched on court three as Iamachkine defeated John Pearce, 7-5, 6-1.

With the remaining matches close, the Cougars and Waves decided to battle it out. Keaton Cullimore came up short to Hadlich at No. 1 singles, but freshman Sam Tullis pulled out a 6-3, 7-6 win on court six for BYU’s second and final point as Pepperdine won the match, 5-2.

The Cougars continue on the road to play LMU on Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT, for the final match of the regular season.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu