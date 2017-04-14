OGDEN – Authorities are investigating what started a blaze that destroyed a former car dealership Thursday in Ogden.

Investigators believe someone started the fire in the basement of the building at 3350 S. Wall Ave., Ogden deputy fire chief Eric Bauman said Friday.

"There's really no way to tell if there was arson or if it was unintentional," Bauman said.

Investigators had no suspects as of Friday evening and were seeking to determine the cost of the damage.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened by the fire in the former R.J. Wrigley's Auto showroom.

Crews arrived at 8 p.m. Thursday, but strong winds delayed their progress.