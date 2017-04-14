A man was critically hurt and a woman also sustained signficant injuries in a head-on crash Friday on U.S. 89.

The accident occurred about 4:45 p.m. when the woman, driving northbound in a Hyundai sedan, drifted into southbound traffic near 2600 South for an unknown reason, said Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge.

The Hyundai collided with a Chevrolet sedan being driven by a 26-year-old man, Budge said. The man was airlifted to a Salt Lake County hospital in critical condition.

"It took (emergency responders) quite a while to extricate him from the vehicle," Budge said.

The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was also trapped in her vehicle for a time, said Logan Police Lt. Brad Franke. She was in critical condition, Franke said.

The woman was taken to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance with "a lot of injuries," but was conscious and alert at the scene, Budge said. She was in surgery late Friday.