Dixie State senior Shelby Yung connects for a double vs. Concordia-Irvine on Friday. Yung finished the day at 4-for-6 with two RBIs.

No. 22 Dixie State softball split a Pacific West Conference doubleheader at Concordia-Irvine on Friday, falling 5-1 in the first game before bouncing back with a 7-4 win in game two at Eagles Field in Irvine, California.

The Trailblazers (33-10, 18-6 PacWest) scored first in game one but only managed two hits in the series opener. DSU used three-run innings in the second and seventh frames in game two to earn the split.

Game one

Dixie State broke a scoreless tie in the top of second after Kenzie Sawyer drove a two-out single up the middle, then stole second. Shelby Yung then blasted the full-count pitch to the wall in right center field to score Sawyer from second and give DSU a 1-0 lead.

Concordia-Irvine wasted no time erasing the DSU lead, tying the game with a two-out RBI double to left center field in the bottom of the second. The Eagles tacked on a run in the bottom of the third, taking a 2-1 lead with an infield single.

The Trailblazers looked to answer in the ensuing innings, but CUI pitcher Grayson Harvey retired the final 12 DSU batters of the game. Meanwhile, the Eagles extended the lead to the final count of 5-1 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sawyer and Yung recorded the only hits of the game for Dixie State, while Brooklyn Beardshear (13-5) took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three runs with one strikeout in 5.1 innings pitched.

Game two

Dixie State opened the scoring in the top of the second, building a 3-0 lead after Brenna Hinck blasted a three-run home run to right field. The blast, Hinck’s first career home run, was set up by a two-out rally, as Mallory Paulson singled to right field and Sawyer drew a walk to set the stage for Hinck’s home run.

The Trailblazers then got defensive, turning a 5-4-3 double play in the bottom of the second inning to extinguish the Eagles hope of regaining the momentum. DSU added a run in the top of the fourth when Taylor Godfrey stole home with two outs to push the lead to 4-0.

Concordia-Irvine countered with three runs on five hits in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the DSU lead to 4-3. The Eagles then tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI single through the left side in the bottom of the fifth. CUI threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth, putting two runners on with two outs. But, Alexandria Melendez forced a groundout to second base to work out of the jam.

Dixie State took the momentum into the seventh inning and regained the lead with three runs on three hits and one CUI error. Hartman sparked the rally with a leadoff single up the middle and advanced to second after a Janessa Bassett walk. Yung then picked up her second RBI of the day with a single up the middle to score Hartman from second. After a CUI pitching change, Bailey Gaffin reached on an infield single to load the bases with one out. Jessica Gonzalez drove the next pitch to right field to score Bassett from third on a sacrifice fly. Yung then scored the final run of the inning when Paulson reached first on a CUI error, pushing the lead to the final tally of 7-4.

The Trailblazers locked down defensively in the bottom of the seventh, retiring the CUI side in order to clinch the victory.

Yung led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI to finish the day at 4-for-6 with two RBIs, while Hinck went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Melendez earned the win in the pitcher’s circle to improve to 9-4 on the season, allowing one run with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

Dixie State and Concordia-Irvine close the four-game series with another doubleheader on Saturday at noon Pacific Time, in Irvine.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.