Children participate in an Easter egg hunt during Shriners Hospitals for Children's annual Spring Fest in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Patients and their families, including children from the hospital’s inpatient unit, as well as local patients who frequent the hospital for surgery, medical checkups, therapy services, wheelchair and seating services, prosthetics and orthotics, attended the festival.

Easter events and worship services beginning April 15. Please note that this list is not all-inclusive.

Easter events

Bunny Hop, April 15, 8:30-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 members, $19.50 for nonmembers, preregistration required (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

South Jordan’s Easter Egg and Candy Scramble, April 15, 10 a.m., South Jordan City Park, 11010 S. Redwood Road, free (801-466-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Easter Dip’n Dive, April 15, noon-3:30 p.m., South Jordan Fitness and Aquatic Center, 1866 S. Redwood Road, $5 for general, $3 for seniors and youths, free for members (801-466-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Peter Rabbit Party, April 15, noon-4 p.m., Treehouse Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $7 for children ages 1-12, $5 for general, free for members (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Worship services

CrossPoint Church will host three Easter services on Sunday, April 16. A sunrise service will begin at 6:30 a.m., and a Sunday service will begin at 5 p.m. at 909 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo. An Easter service will also be offered at 10:30 a.m. at 5445 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 13249 S. Redwood Rd., Riverton, will host Holy Week services the following times: Holy Saturday, 24 hour prayer vigil, April 15, 6 a.m.; Easter Sunrise Service, April 16, 6:30 a.m.; Easter Sunday Service, April 16, 9 a.m.

Orem Community Church, 130 N. 400 East, Orem, will host a worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. George Lower will deliver the message titled “The Resurrection,” which will be based on Psalm 118:1-2 and Matthew 21:1-11, according to information from the church. Separate classes for youths and children will be available during the worship service. An Easter brunch and Easter egg hunt will follow the service. Call 801-224-1760 for more information.

Rocky Mountain Bible Church, 659 N. Main, Brigham City, will host worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Barsuhn will offer the message titled “Triumph at the Tomb: The Angel,” which “examines the scene at the tomb of Jesus on the first Resurrection Sunday and explores the victory of Jesus over the tomb and death, particularly focusing on the angel who was present,” according to information from the church. Breakfast will be offered at 9 a.m. Sunday School for adults and children will not meet Easter Sunday.

The Way, 1403 W. 820 North, Provo, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday at both services this Sunday. Pastor John Duval will speak at the 9:30 a.m. service, and Pastor June Kemper will speak at the noon service, which will be presented in English and Spanish. Following the noon service, a fellowship meal, including an egg hunt for children, will be at the clubhouse of the Imperial Park Mobile Home Park, 1375 W. 500 North.

The Cathedral of the Madeline, 331 E. South Temple, will host Easter Vigil Mass, April 15, 9 p.m.-midnight. Mass will also be offered on Sunday, April 16, at the following times: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Mass in Spanish will begin at 3 p.m.

