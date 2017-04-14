The mindset of our team is that every week is a new opportunity to get three points. It doesn't matter if we're playing New York, Colorado, L.A. or any team in the world, it's an opportunity to win, and that's our mindset going into the game.

Mike Petke spent four years as a player with the Colorado Rapids from 2005 to 2008, and had a front-row seat for the evolution of the rivalry with Real Salt Lake.

The Pablo Mastroeni vs. Dave Checketts face off, the Kyle Beckerman trade, Yura Movsisyan’s 89th-minute equalizer in 2008 that clinched RSL’s first-ever playoff berth, Petke remembers it all from a Colorado perspective.

In fact, at his introductory press conference as Real Salt Lake’s new head coach two weeks ago, he reflected on Beckerman’s trade from Colorado to RSL in 2007 as the worst trade in league history.

During Petke’s four years with Colorado, he was on the winning side of the Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry in 2005 and 2006 and on the losing side in 2007 and 2008. He knows as well as anyone the history and significance of the rivalry, but as far as Petke’s concerned, Saturday’s match at Colorado (KMYU, 7 p.m.) is just another game as he tries to put his stamp on the club.

“The mindset of our team is that every week is a new opportunity to get three points. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing New York, Colorado, L.A. or any team in the world, it’s an opportunity to win, and that’s our mindset going into the game,” said Petke.

If that mentality produces a Rocky Mountain Cup title after three games with Colorado in 2017, then Petke will celebrate the achievement. This weekend though, he’s squarely focused on building on the momentum from his debut victory as Real Salt Lake head coach.

RSL scored three goals in the snow to beat Vancouver last week, but Petke doesn’t believe the snow minimizes the quality of those goals.

“It doesn’t matter if there was snow, tornadoes or whatever the weather was, the goals came off of very good build-up play and very good accurate passing and great finishing,” said Petke. “To take that to the next game and throughout the week in practice is something we’ve already talked about.”

The same applies defensively. RSL earned its third shutout of the season despite another patchwork back four against Vancouver.

Danilo Acosta made his MLS debut starting at right back last weekend despite being a natural left back.

“Every week we are challenging these guys to step up and stake a claim on a position, and not only that, be ready in case something happens to somebody playing in front of you,” said Petke.

With several of RSL’s defensive starters still on the mend, Petke will be forced to trot out another make-shift back four at Colorado. Whoever gets the nod, he’s asking all his defenders to play higher up the field than the previous coaching regime.

“Their jobs are very simple when it comes to playing higher up the field. I want no more than 30 to 35 yards from the back four to the forward. And their ability to shift from side to side is huge with the way we want our outside backs to step up a bit,” said Petke.

The shifting mentality produced a victory last week, a trend RSL looks to build on this weekend.