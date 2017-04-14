Freshman outfielder Caragh Morris drove home two runs and junior pitcher Lauren Frailey allowed just one en route to leading Utah Valley University softball to a 2-1 walk-off win over conference foe Seattle University on Friday afternoon at Wolverine Field.

With the score all deadlocked at 1-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Morris drove in her second run of the game via a walk-off RBI single to score junior Kristy Snyder who had previously led off the inning with a pinch-hit walk.

"We had really good energy today and I was proud of our team for rallying there at the end," Snyder said. "I felt really confident during my at-bat in the seventh. I was looking for a pitch to hit, but I was able to settle for a walk and score the run for our team."

The Wolverines improve to 11-16 overall and 3-4 in WAC play, while Seattle U falls to 14-25 and 3-4. The two teams will conclude the three-game weekend series on Saturday with an afternoon doubleheader. Game times are set for 2 and 4 p.m. MT.

Morris had two of UVU's four hits on the day, as she finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while junior Kirsten Andersen recorded the other two (2-for-3).

The reigning WAC Pitcher of the Week Frailey stifled Seattle's offense all game long, as she scattered seven hits, allowed just one earned run and struck out one en route to recording her eighth complete-game outing on the year. Frailey, who didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, improves to 8-5 on the season with the victory.

With Frailey and Seattle U's Andie Larkins (7-16) locked up in a pitcher's duel, the game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when the Wolverine offense finally broke through for the first run of the game. Andersen opened the inning with an infield single to break up Larkins' no-hit bid. She then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from senior Courtney Beavers and came around to score on an RBI single to left from Morris to give UVU a 1-0 advantage.

Utah Valley then held onto the one-run lead until the top of the seventh when SU managed to manufacture of run of its own. Cherise Silvan started Seattle U's rally with a leadoff single. She then advanced to second on a sac bunt from Susanne Morris and came in to score on an RBI single up the middle from Alyson Matriotti to tie the score at 1-1.

In the last of the seventh, UVU wasted no time getting things going as it quickly loading the bases with nobody out. Snyder started the last-inning rally by drawing a walk, and Andersen and Beavers followed with a respective single and walk to set the table for Morris. The freshman outfielder then didn't disappoint as she promptly smacked a ball to left to drive home the winning win.

Despite producing just four hits on the day, the UVU offense did a nice job of making Larkins work, as it drew a total of seven walks in the game. Senior Brittney Vansway and freshman Taylor Miller led the way for the Wolverines by drawing two walks apiece.

Following Saturday's doubleheader, Utah Valley will return to the road for a three-game league series at Grand Canyon next weekend.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.