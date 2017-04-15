Individuals must take steps to combat adultery to reduce suffering, stabilize families and create a culture of fidelity and self-sacrifice rather than one of self-indulgence and disloyalty.

Reporting by the Deseret News this week provides practical tips for maintaining a faithful marriage. They include: Performing random acts of marital kindness every day, establishing goals and boundaries, and showing physical affection on a daily basis, among other things.

The annals of American jurisprudence attest to the economic, social and psychological effects of lying and disloyalty in business relationships. Yet, many seem in denial about the corrosive effects of lying and disloyalty in marriage.

According to the Deseret News’ nationally recognized Ten Today series, looking at the Ten Commandments in contemporary life, a quarter of Americans don’t believe a one-night stand amounts to cheating.

The survey data, which was cited by various media outlets, showed that more than half of Americans report that marital infidelity in a political figure’s past “wouldn’t matter” in deciding whether to support a candidate.

As the Deseret News’ Kelsey Dallas reported from the survey: “Today, 57 percent of Republicans say it wouldn't affect their vote if a presidential candidate had an extramarital affair in the past, compared to 47 percent of Democrats. In January 2016, the figures were nearly reversed, with 48 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of Democrats saying it wouldn't matter.”

The human costs of lying, cheating and betrayal are severe, whether in politics or marriage.

“The reactions of the betrayed spouse,” according to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, “resemble the post-traumatic stress symptoms of the victims of traumatic events.”

Some argue that infidelity is a natural part of a certain person’s biological clock. They argue that denying sexual urges that go beyond the bounds of monogamy will lead to greater societal suffering than a cheating spouse.

Morality based on such solipsism, however, leads to unmoored marriages, families and societies. Americans should choose tried and true principles of self-sacrifice and fidelity over wanton self-indulgence and moral turpitude.

The heavenly command: “Thou shalt not commit adultery” still stands. And, when followed, certain behaviors — including those mentioned above as well as expressing gratitude for a spouse and praying with and for them on a daily basis — can help couples stay faithful to each other and to the divine command.