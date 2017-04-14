Fourth-graders from Oakwood Elementary School learn about wetlands and the beavers that inhabit Big Willow Creek in Draper on Friday, April 14, 2017. Salt Lake County officials are pressuring the residents who live on the creek to remove the beaver dams.

DRAPER — Dozens of students from Oakwood Elementary gathered in the backyard of a Draper residence Friday to see a beaver dam that may soon disappear.

Kris and Kelly McAdams are hoping their backyard wetlands ecosystem can stay, despite calls to remove the natural beaver dams behind their home. While the McAdams see the wetlands as a beautiful feature that adds value to their property, Salt Lake County Flood Control officials are concerned that a failed beaver dam could clog man-made drainage downstream.

The McAdamses received notice from flood control engineers on Christmas Eve, asking them to remove an "unauthorized deposit of materials," the beaver dams that they say have been around for years.

"They say the beaver dams are unstable structures, although these have been here for at least 20 years and they have withstood hundreds of high-water events over that time," Kelly McAdams said. "The dams are well-built here and rather than removing them, they could fortify them, and I suggested putting in a grate system downstream."

Despite his assertions, county flood control officials worry that debris from the dams could flow down Willow Creek, clog a culvert and cause flooding to nearby homes.

Alyson Heyrend, communications director for Mayor Ben McAdams, said Salt Lake County's Flood Control authorities have the responsibility of keeping streams and channels clear of any obstructions.

She said a compromise was offered to the property owners near the dams to support the wetland features while removing the dams, but Kris and Kelly McAdams have maintained their opposition to the removal.

They have appealed the notice to remove the dams and have rejected the compromise offer, taking their case before an administrative law judge, who will rule in early May on whether the beaver dams will be removed.

Heyrend said if the judge rules in favor of the county, the beavers would be trapped by the Department of Wildlife Resources and safely relocated. The dam would be removed. The county would cover the costs.

"You cannot leave (the beavers) there once the dam has been taken out, because their nature is to rebuild the dams," Heyrend said.

Heyrend is also concerned about a culvert overflowing across a road.

"There is a compromise for the ponds to remain, they just cannot be impounded by the beaver dams," she said.

Kris McAdams said the culvert in question has already overfilled with sediment, claiming the county has not maintained the drainage nor cleared the existing sediment. She added that it was not wide enough to handle the river flow.

"We called for years, and they figured out who was supposed to clean it out," Kris McAdams said.

She said better maintenance of the culvert would mitigate flooding without the need to remove the beaver dams.

The McAdams say the beaver dams are a valuable ecological feature that allows them to use the water from the stream to irrigate their lawn.

Allison Jones, director of the Wild Utah Project, said the flood threats by the dam were unproven, and instead argued that beaver dams helped to filter sediment out of the water and act as flood mitigators.

"If you are claiming that these 20-year-old dams are a flood control hazard, I would say 'prove it,'" Jones said.

She came out to the property to support the McAdams family and to teach fourth-grade students from Oakwood Elementary about the benefits of the natural dams.

Rep. Carol Spackman-Moss, D-Holladay, also arrived to lend her support to the property owners.

"The county needs to look at the bigger picture, and see the effect that it would have on the wetlands," Spackman-Moss said. "For these students to come out here and see what they have been studying and get a sense of the damage it would do and how this would all disappear, they would lose something so valuable."

Spackman-Moss said the county would need to address the issue, and said council members for Salt Lake County ought to come see the property for themselves as they address property and public issues.

Kelly McAdams said he faces a $750 a month fine for keeping the dam in place, if the judge rules against his appeal.

He has proposed, in addition to a grate near the culvert for catching debris, adding metal pipes as supports to fortify the beaver dams.