SALT LAKE CITY — Making the playoffs is the goal of every team in sports, and it’s been a goal of the Utah Jazz for several years, since their last playoff appearance in 2012. Now that they’ve made it, the coaches and players want to stop and smell the flowers, so to speak.

Coach Quin Snyder waxed philosophical when asked about his team having fun in the playoffs besides doing its best to win.

“Every season is a finite lifespan … and you need to cherish those moments over a course of that season,” Snyder said. “The best way to do that is to be completely present with what you’re doing. Hopefully there’s an overarching spectrum that we all know that we’re fortunate to be doing this and we’re fortunate to be in the playoffs and you can’t take it for granted at any point in time.

Rudy Gobert was a little more simplistic when asked about having fun in the playoffs.

“You’ve got to take it seriously, but at the same time you have to enjoy it,” he said. “It's still basketball, and if you take it too seriously, you might lose the pleasure and you're probably not going to play as good.”

Playoff veteran Joe Johnson added, “There’s only a few teams playing, man, and this is part of the season you really gear up for and look forward to. Every game is very meaningful.”

RUDY HAIRCUTS: Gobert and Gordon Hayward are both part of a playoff promotion by the Jazz organization for fans to get free haircuts at certain locales on certain days if they get their hair cut like the one of the Jazz’s two most prominent players.

When asked Friday which haircut would be more popular, Gobert said, “I think the Rudy should get more success.”

A day earlier, Gobert had poked fun at Joe Ingles' slightly receding hairline, and when Ingles name was brought up, he quipped, “The Joe Ingles (haircut) — that’s for the older people.”

JAZZ ROTATION: Snyder wouldn’t take the bait and reveal what lineups he might use during the playoffs.

For one of the rare times all season, the Jazz have all but one player to choose from, with Raul Neto the only player on the injured list with a sprained ankle. When asked about how he might use his rotation in the playoffs, Snyder was purposely vague.

“Our players aren’t worried about that and I’m not worried about it,” he said. “We’re going to play to win and compete and whoever’s ready, the game will dictate that. We’ve got some continuity based on how we’ve played the last couple of games, and that’s where we begin and go from there.”

Asked specifically about the point guard situation, where Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum and Neto have all backed up George Hill, Snyder said he may use Exum at the off-guard spot again, but wouldn’t say whether Exum or Mack will be the primary backup.

“The key is, not different for the rest of the team, everybody needs to be available, everybody needs to be ready and you never know when you’re going to have an impact and help your team.”

PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE: Only three players have competed in the playoffs as members of the Utah Jazz.

Hayward, Derrick Favors and Alec Burks all played in the 2012 playoffs when the Jazz met the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 8 seed and lost the series in four games.

Favors had the most success, starting one of four playoff games and averaging 11.8 points on 15-of-36 shooting (41.7 percent) and 9.5 rebounds. Hayward started all four games and averaged just 7.3 points per game while shooting an abysmal 18.2 percent on 6 of 33 from the field. Burks played in all four games and averaged 6.5 ppg.