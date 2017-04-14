1 of 1
One man’s feelings about Cub Scout pack meeting were revealed after coming off medication following knee surgery.
The video, posted April 13 under the account name Spencer Anderson, carries a description that simply reads, “Don’t do drugs, kids.”
“I don’t even like to go to pack meeting ... it’s the worst,” the man says.
The video has been viewed more than 16,000 times.
As the man cries about not going to pack meeting, the woman filming assures him that there is no pack meeting that night, while not even trying to hold back her laughter.
