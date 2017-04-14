Olympic gymnast Simone Biles began her performance on "Dancing with the Stars" with tears in her eyes. Her partner had told her to think of her adoption while they danced, and Biles' emotions got the best of her.

In the latest episode of "Dancing with the Stars," Biles explains that her biological mother struggled with addiction, and Biles moved into the foster system. “Whenever we had visits with my grandpa I was so excited,” Biles said in the video. Biles’ grandparents later adopted Biles and her sister when Biles was 6.