Olympic gymnast Simone Biles began her performance on "Dancing with the Stars" with tears in her eyes. Her partner had told her to think of her adoption while they danced, and Biles' emotions got the best of her.
In the latest episode of "Dancing with the Stars," Biles explains that her biological mother struggled with addiction, and Biles moved into the foster system. “Whenever we had visits with my grandpa I was so excited,” Biles said in the video. Biles’ grandparents later adopted Biles and her sister when Biles was 6.
Biles now calls her grandparents “Mom” and “Dad.” Her parents raised her, brought her to church, home-schooled her and encouraged her in her athletic goals.
Nellie Biles, Simone Biles’ adoptive mother, was a great strength to Biles during the 2014 Rio Olympics, according to CNN. "She encourages me and never lets me feel down about something for too long," Biles told CNN. "If I've had a bad day in the gym or needed emotional support, she was always there."
On "Dancing with the Stars," Biles and her partner performed a Viennese waltz to Chris Tomlin’s “Good, Good Father.”
Before the performance, Biles’ partner told her that her adoption story would show the emotion in the dance, and Biles was teary before the music even began.
“Even though there’s no right words, maybe a dance will say it for me,” Biles said in the video.
After the performance, Biles ran to her parents in the audience and hugged them.