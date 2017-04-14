Mormon figures are diverse in what they post on social media. This week, there has been a healthy portion of inspiration, with a side order of music, jokes, adventure, accomplishments and announcements.
Al Fox Carraway posted an inspirational thought on Instagram. “Live the gospel and eat lots of pizza,” she said in the post.
BYU Vocal Point posted a video of Vocal Point member Jantzen Dalley proposing onstage.
Lindsey Stirling got to hold koalas on a recent adventure. Unfortunately, it ended in a slight misfortune.
Stephanie Nielson's story of gratitude will be featured on KSL 5 TV.
The Jurgys, vloggers from Utah, had one of their videos featured by “Unilad,” an online magazine. Their video received over 8.4 million views.
James the Mormon announced the release of a new single, “Holiday.”
Studio C’s Stacey Harkey posted a meme about #Mattory. Mattory is a nickname from Studio C fans for their “favorite couple,” Matt Meese and Mallory Everton, who are not really a couple.
David Archuleta shared the artwork for his new EP that will be released May 19.
Marie Osmond posted on Twitter for National Siblings Day. https://twitter.com/marieosmond/status/851494134707826689
Jenny Oaks Baker, professional violinist and daughter of Elder Dallin H. Oaks, posted a throwback to her Easter video last year.
The account of Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about marriage and family, saying, “A family is the mirror that helps us become aware of imperfections and flaws we may not be able or want to acknowledge.”
The account of Elder Ronald A. Rasband, also a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted about challenges that can feel like tsunamis.
Elder Dallin H. Oaks' account posted a piece of advice from the apostle.
Elder Neil L. Andersen recently had the opportunity to visit the Paris France Temple. A reflection on the events there was posted on his Facebook page.
Mormon Mentions highlights social media posts with connections to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.