Jenny Oaks Baker plays the violin in an Easter video.

Mormon figures are diverse in what they post on social media. This week, there has been a healthy portion of inspiration, with a side order of music, jokes, adventure, accomplishments and announcements.

Al Fox Carraway posted an inspirational thought on Instagram. “Live the gospel and eat lots of pizza,” she said in the post.

BYU Vocal Point posted a video of Vocal Point member Jantzen Dalley proposing onstage.

#FlashbackFriday to last week when our very own @jantzendalley proposed ON STAGE 😍😍😍



...



RT if your heart is now a puddle...😭 💕 pic.twitter.com/zLvWFyKQK1 — BYU Vocal Point (@BYUVocalPoint) April 7, 2017

Lindsey Stirling got to hold koalas on a recent adventure. Unfortunately, it ended in a slight misfortune.

He left me with warm fuzzies in my heart and a small poop smudge on my sweat shirt. pic.twitter.com/hz6BLJSTwF — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) April 14, 2017

Stephanie Nielson's story of gratitude will be featured on KSL 5 TV.

Tomorrow on @KSL5TV #KSLAM, we share @nieniedialogues story of gratitude. Why she has so much to live for and how that passion can translate pic.twitter.com/MVBMF1VsJQ — Lori Prichard (@LoriPrichard) April 14, 2017

The Jurgys, vloggers from Utah, had one of their videos featured by “Unilad,” an online magazine. Their video received over 8.4 million views.

Husband Surprises Wife With House Full Of Puppies This is how you make your wife happy 😂😂 by The Jurgys Posted by UNILAD on Monday, April 10, 2017

James the Mormon announced the release of a new single, “Holiday.”

RT if you're feeling the new track "Holiday" w/ my guy @_TaylorBennett 🙌🏾💯



Listen to "Holiday" here - https://t.co/imbQ6UrE6z pic.twitter.com/jRa1I2NW3R — James The Mormon (@jamesthemormon) April 13, 2017

Studio C’s Stacey Harkey posted a meme about #Mattory. Mattory is a nickname from Studio C fans for their “favorite couple,” Matt Meese and Mallory Everton, who are not really a couple.

David Archuleta shared the artwork for his new EP that will be released May 19.

So I wanted to share the artwork for my new EP! "Orion" Out on May 19! :) #orion #newmusic pic.twitter.com/ejgf84qnoi — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) April 12, 2017

Marie Osmond posted on Twitter for National Siblings Day. https://twitter.com/marieosmond/status/851494134707826689

Jenny Oaks Baker, professional violinist and daughter of Elder Dallin H. Oaks, posted a throwback to her Easter video last year.

Happy Easter! I am so grateful for my savior Jesus Christ and for the time each Spring wherein the world... https://t.co/Q0gsU5SwQV — Jenny Oaks Baker (@JennyOaksBaker) April 12, 2017

The account of Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about marriage and family, saying, “A family is the mirror that helps us become aware of imperfections and flaws we may not be able or want to acknowledge.”

In marriage and family life, we learn and grow together as God intended. In our families we cannot hide from who we... Posted by David A Bednar on Thursday, April 13, 2017

The account of Elder Ronald A. Rasband, also a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted about challenges that can feel like tsunamis.

The Lord allows us challenges that at times will feel like tsunamis to make us strong in His service and to help us always turn to Him. pic.twitter.com/N7KXs8WJr8 — Ronald A. Rasband (@RonaldARasband) April 14, 2017

Elder Dallin H. Oaks' account posted a piece of advice from the apostle.

I’d like to offer some advice to you who are young. Don’t be part of the worldly attitude described in the... Posted by Dallin H Oaks on Thursday, April 13, 2017

Elder Neil L. Andersen recently had the opportunity to visit the Paris France Temple. A reflection on the events there was posted on his Facebook page.

You may know that Kathy and I, along with Elder and Sister Larry Wilson, Elder and Sister Paul Johnson, and Bishop and... Posted by Neil L Andersen on Wednesday, April 12, 2017

