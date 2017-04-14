SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Officials at Zion National Park plan to begin a prescribed fire at East Mesa in mid-April.

This prescribed fire will be located on the east side of the park, west of the Zion Ponderosa Ranch. The project may be postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions or lack of firefighting resources.

The project will begin with a blacklining operation along the park boundary, followed by ignition of the interior of the unit. Once the area is ignited, it will actively burn for one to two days and then smolder for another three to five days.

The fire will be closely monitored by park personnel until declared out. The objectives of the prescribed fire are to reduce the wildland fire hazard along the park boundary, provide protection for surrounding property and structures, and restore fire to its natural role in the ecosystem.

Short-term impacts include possible smoky conditions and the short-term closure of trails in the vicinity of the burn area. Forecasted weather conditions should provide good smoke dispersal, but there is potential for it to settle into the canyons during the night.