They know who they are, they're confident, they're one of the best teams in the NBA, and they're playing like it.

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Jazz brought George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw on last summer, there was talk that the veteran trio would be vocal leaders for an inexperienced group come playoff time.

With the Jazz’s first postseason game since 2012 set for Saturday night (8:30 p.m. MT) against the L.A. Clippers on the road, what’s been Johnson’s sage advice to the squad?

“It’s kind of hard to sum it up,” he said. “Everything is kind of intensified a little more. I think experience is going to be the best teacher for us. Playing on the road to start off I actually think should be pretty good. I’m looking forward to it; these guys are looking forward to the challenge. You just have to get into the environment to really feel and see what it’s like.”

In addition to the environment at Staples Center that Utah players are expecting to be hostile, the Jazz will be facing a Clippers team that enters Game 1 on a roll. They won their last seven games of the regular season and 11 of their last 13.

Individually, point guard Chris Paul was named Western Conference Player of the Month for April on Friday, while power forward Blake Griffin is averaging just under 23 points, just over seven rebounds and exactly four assists in his last 10 games.

Additionally, DeAndre Jordan is a challenge around the rim, J.J. Redick is one of the best outside shooters in the NBA and role players such as Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford have played well against the Jazz this season.

L.A. took three of four games from Utah in the regular season, although both teams had major injuries at various points in the season series.

“They’re really, really good,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “They know who they are, they’re confident, they’re one of the best teams in the NBA, and they’re playing like it.”

How to try to stop a team with so many offensive weapons?

“It’s a big challenge,” said Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert. “That’s why we need to prepare and be ready. They’ve been around a long time. They’ve been to the playoffs more than us, but it’s just about going out there and competing.”

The season series was certainly competitive from a physicality standpoint. With three of the meetings having come over the last two months and the two teams right next to each other in the standings throughout that time, things often got chippy.

“You want to win,” said Gobert, who was often in the middle of the extracurricular activities. “Both teams want to win. We know it’s going to get physical. We just gotta keep doing what we do.”

As physical and challenging as the opening game and entire series is primed to be, Utah is excited for the opportunity to keep competing.

“It’s only a few teams playing, man,” Johnson said. “This is the part of the season you really gear up for, that you look forward to. Every game is very meaningful. Playoff basketball is very intense. That’s the thing I like, mostly. To compete night in and night out during the regular season compares nothing to a battle in a playoff series.”