Despite a hard-fought effort, BYU women's tennis fell 4-0 against Pepperdine on Friday in Provo.

"Pepperdine is a really good team and tough to play," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "I was proud of the way we came out in singles and fought hard. Both Savannah and Natella played well today so hopefully we'll be able to continue that tomorrow against LMU."

The Waves (15-4, 6-0 West Coast Conference) dominated in the doubles competition winning first on court three and clinching the doubles point on court one to take an early 1-0 lead.

In singles competition, BYU (7-10, 2-3 WCC) struggled to find an answer to Pepperdine's quick start. The Waves' Dzina Milovanovic was first off the courts with a 6-1, 6-0 win at the No. 6 slot over BYU's Alana Bourgeois. Mayar Sherif Ahmed won next for Pepperdine with a 6-1, 6-2 win at third singles over the Cougars' Samantha Smith. With the score at 3-0, Apichaya Runglerdkriangkrai clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win at fifth singles over Demi Perkinson of BYU.

The Cougars play the final home match of the season on Saturday at noon MDT, against LMU. Admission is free to the public, and free pizza will be served.