Senior Recog_RED6305 BYU Seniors (L->R) Joseph Grosh, Jake Langlois and Kiril Meretev wave to the crowd after being honored prior to the match. The #3 BYU Men's Volleyball Team played #1 Long Beach State at the Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday night in Provo, Utah. March 25, 2017 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2017 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

PROVO — Postseason play for the BYU men's volleyball team begins this weekend, and, as is typically the case, the Cougars are expected to make a good run, if not go all the way.

The No. 3-ranked Cougars (23-3, 16-2 MPSF play) begin play this Saturday at home against No. 9 Stanford (13-12, 8-10 MPSF) at 7 p.m. MDT in the first round of the eight-team MPSF conference tournament. The Cougars enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed and the Cardinals the No. 7 seed.

Although BYU tied No. 1 Long Beach State for the regular-season championship, the 49ers will be host for the semifinal and final rounds of the MPSF tournament by virtue of winning the tiebreaker. Should the Cougars advance they'll play the winner of No. 3-seeded Hawaii vs. No. 6-seeded Pepperdine next weekend in Long Beach.

BYU won the MPSF tournament a season ago, receiving an automatic bid to the six-team NCAA championship in the process, yet repeating that feat will be a challenge.

“The conference top to bottom is much better than it was last year," said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. "These guys just went through the entire conference with one less loss, if I am not mistaken. It is really pretty remarkable, but I am certain the guys want a little more."

The Cougars stand a good chance of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAAs, even if they don't take the MPSF championship, due to an impressive regular-season resume. But according to Olmstead, thinking of a potential at-large bid is the furthest thing from the minds of his team.

"Nothing is given from here on out, at all, and if you believe that, or people around you are saying that, you need to do everything to stop the chatter and understand that we’ve got work to do or else your season could be over," he said.

With regards to playing the Cardinals in the first round, Olmstead is prepared for a challenge, even though his team won both matchups on the road earlier this season.

"I think they will be a lot better," Olmstead said. "They have been going through different lineups and have actually made a few changes. ... We are expecting a different team, and we will prepare accordingly.”

The Cougars begin postseason play relatively healthy, after wading through injury issues with stars Ben Patch, Brenden Sander and Price Jarman, among others.

"I think we are in a pretty good spot," Olmstead said. "Anytime at this point of the season you are going to have a handful of guys with some wear-and-tear stuff, and that’s true of any sport throughout any season, to be honest."

COUGARS HONORED: MPSF honors were announced earlier this week, with five BYU players receiving honors.

Senior Jake Langlois was named as an All-MPSF first-team performer, while juniors Price Jarman and Brenden Sander received second-team honors. Both Ben Patch and Leo Durkin were honorable mentions.