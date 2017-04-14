At first glance, it might appear that the Utah Jazz have little or no chance to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA playoff series which gets under way Saturday night at the Staples Center in L.A.

After all, the Clippers won the regular-season series 3-1, which earned them the home-court advantage for this first-round matchup after both ballclubs wound up 51-31 overall. And all three of Los Angeles' victories this season were by comfortable double-digit margins — two by 13 points, another by 16.

What's more, stretching back in time a few years, this Chris Paul/Blake Griffin-led L.A. team has beaten the Jazz in 18 of the two teams' last 20 meetings.

That's a pretty dominating statistic that cannot be overlooked.

And then there's the postseason experience factor: While veterans Boris Diaw (108 playoff games), Joe Johnson (101) and George Hill (75) each have seen extensive playoff time while playing with other teams, Utah's Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors have each been to the playoffs just once before — a four-game series sweep in 2012, which was the Jazz's last postseason trip — and Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood, Joe Ingles and Dante Exum will all be making their first postseason journey.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' key contributors — starters Paul, Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick, along with super-sub Jamal Crawford — each have plenty of playoff games under their sneakers, ranging from 48 to 81 games.

And while Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has coached in 154 playoff games over his lengthy career, third-year Jazz coach Quin Snyder will be making his postseason debut as an NBA team's bench boss.

So this shapes up as a matchup between Utah's up-and-comers vs. Los Angeles' battle-tested, been-there-and-done-that ballclub.

Both teams battled through injuries to key personnel all season long, with Griffin and Paul missing a combined 42 games for the Clippers, while Utah's litany of injury woes forced Snyder to juggle his lineup on an almost daily basis.

But that may have actually been a blessing in disguise to the Jazz because the absence of Favors, Hill and Hood, among others, for long stretches of time allowed guys who were expected to primarily come in off the bench — guys like Johnson, Diaw, Ingles and Exum — to step into the starting lineup and/or get plenty of playing time for Utah.

The depth, talent and versatility of that bench brigade might be Utah's best advantage in this series.

"That's what we built this team for, is to have a deep roster," Hill, who missed 33 games with a variety of injuries, said following Wednesday night's season-finale victory over San Antonio, "and I think we're just getting better at the right time. We put ourselves in a great position to go out and try to win games, and now the real season starts.

"I think all our ups and downs all season long prepared those guys to come in and get positive impacts in the game. So I'm a big believer that things happen for a reason, and when guys were out, our bench did a great job and it gave them some confidence and also some experience.

"... No one wants to be hurt, everyone wants to play," Hill said. "We know that sometimes things happen that you can't control, but we were fortunate enough to have a good enough team where when those things occurred, we had guys that stepped up and made plays and helped win basketball games. So we've got to tip our hat to everybody on this team."

Thus, it'll be interesting to see who Snyder starts and how he'll use his rotation now that virtually his entire roster is reasonably — and finally — healthy.

Let's take a look at the matchups in this series:

Starters

Point guard: The Clippers' Chris Paul (18.1 points, 9.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds a game) is regarded as one of the league's premier playmakers, though injuries have often hindered him from achieving the type of success that was expected from him. When he's got it rolling, though, and is driving, dishing and scoring, it's a sight to see. He poured in 33 points against Utah earlier this season, but that was the one time the Jazz beat L.A. this year. Utah's George Hill (16.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game) is equally experienced and extremely adept at running the show when healthy, and he has the defensive ability to keep Paul in check. Edge: Clippers.

Shooting guard: JJ Redick averaged 15 points per game for the Clippers this season, and he is their most experienced postseason performer with 81 playoff games in his career. Utah's Rodney Hood (12.7 ppg) has had an injury-plagued season, but has been solid and, like Redick, can get it going from the 3-point line at times. But this is his first-ever playoff series. Edge: Clippers.

Small forward: This is one area where the Jazz have a decided advantage, as Gordon Hayward (21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists a game) parlayed his steadily improving all-around game into his first All-Star season. Conversely, Luc Mbah a Moute (6.1 ppg) is the weakest link in the Clippers' starting lineup. Edge: Jazz.

Power forward: The Clippers' 6-foot-10 Blake Griffin, when healthy, can be an absolute beast — he averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game — and he posted a pair of strong double-double performances against the Jazz this season. Utah's Derrick Favors, when healthy, certainly has the size, strength and defensive talent to slow Griffin down. But Favors' season was ruined by knee problems, and his mobility and durability remains a question. Edge: Clippers.

Center: Rudy Gobert has emerged as one of the best big men in the NBA, and his 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and league-leading 2.6 blocks per game only begin to describe his value to the Jazz organization. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman shot 66 percent from the field, second in the league only to his Clippers counterpart, DeAndre Jordan, who checked in with averages of 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. Jordan and Gobert rank third and fourth, respectively, in rebounding, but it's Gobert's tremendous improvement on the offensive end of the floor that has made him a legitimate weapon this season. Edge: Jazz.

Bench

Jazz: Joe Johnson (9.2 ppg), Shelvin Mack (7.8 ppg), Joe Ingles (7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds. 2.7 assists per game), Dante Exum (6.2 ppg) and Boris Diaw (4.6 points, 2.3 assists per game) have combined forces to give Utah's hopes for success a huge boost, especially in the wake of the team's injury woes this season. That group started a combined 99 games so, should Snyder decide to start Diaw or Johnson at the power forward spot, it would move Favors to the bench, where he would provide a superb backup to Gobert at center. Alec Burks and Jeff Withey have also had their moments off the bench for the Jazz. Utah's versatility in its lineup, with Ingles and Johnson more than capable of playing multiple positions, is one of the team's greatest assets.

Clippers: Jamal Crawford could be the biggest wild card in this series. The veteran guard averaged 12.3 ppg this season, and he exploded for a 28 points in their most recent victory over the Jazz on March 25. Big man Marreese Speights (8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds a game), guard Raymond Felton (6.7 ppg) and Brandon Bass (5.6 ppg) have also been key contributors for the Clippers, who will sorely miss guard Austin Rivers (12.0 ppg), who suffered a hamstring injury in late March and is doubtful until probably Game 4 of this series.

Edge: Jazz.

Coaching

Jazz: Quin Snyder is regarded as one of the brightest and best young coaches in the NBA, and the Jazz have shown steady and at times remarkable improvement in his three years at the helm. He and his staff did a masterful job of finding a way to navigate their lineup through a season which was ravaged by injuries to key players, and their amazing juggling act produced 51 victories in what should earn Snyder some strong NBA Coach of the Year consideration. But this will be the first playoff series of his head coaching career.

Clippers: Veteran coach Doc Rivers has guided his teams — in Orlando, Boston and now Los Angeles — to a total of 14 postseason appearances, including four straight in L.A. His Celtics teams won an NBA championship in 2008 and lost in the NBA Finals in 2010. In all, he has 154 playoff games on his resume as a head coach, though his overall record (78-75) is barely over .500.

Edge: Even.

One more thing

Jazz: Making their first postseason appearance since 2012, this team last won a playoff series in 2010, when the Jazz finished off the Denver Nuggets in six games in a first-round matchup, which is also the last time Utah won a playoff game or a road playoff game. ... After a five-year postseason absence, Vivint Arena is expected to be rocking when the Jazz return to their raucous home court for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23. Game 6, if necessary, would also be played in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28.

Clippers: Won their last seven games and 11 of their last 13 to close out the regular season. ... Paul, Griffin and Redick are all in the final years of their contracts and are pending free agents, so this team's sense of urgency is running at an all-time high, with speculation that the franchise may blow things up and start over if they don't make a deep playoff run this year. ... This club has lost at least one home game in each of its last six playoff appearances.