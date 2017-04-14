ST. LOUIS — The Utah gymnastics team took a hold of its own fate Friday afternoon, putting up an outstanding beam set (49.3875) after falling into fifth place after the first two rotations in Friday’s NCAA semifinals.

That effort gave Utah the momentum it needed as the Red Rocks moved into third, and then held on after a strong floor set (49.4875) to grab the final spot and advance to the NCAA Super Six finals Saturday. Utah finished at 197.05.

The meet was a hard-fought battle with Oklahoma (197.725) and UCLA (197.5) atop the leaderboard throughout the meet. That left Utah, Washington, Denver and Oregon State clawing for third with the top three teams advancing.

Utah’s MyKayla Skinner won the first session all-around with a 39.6125 after the session's best floor routine (9.9625). The freshman will have to wait through the second session to see if her score holds up for the all-around title.

