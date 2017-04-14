Quarterback Troy Williams runs with the ball during a University of Utah football practice at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Headlined by Utah’s annual Red & White Spring Game, Rice-Eccles Stadium will be a hub of activity Saturday morning.

Prior to the Utes taking the field at 11 a.m., there will be a tailgating competition in the west parking lot and flag football games in the stadium — the MUSS at 9 a.m. and the alumni an hour later.

“It’s a great day,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “It’s fun and great to see all the alumni that come back and participate. It’s a big recruiting day as well. We’ll have a lot of recruits on campus. So it’s all good.”

Quarterbacks Troy Williams, Tyler Huntley, Cooper Bateman and Drew Lisk are expected to take snaps, although they won’t be live to tacklers. Several players won’t participate at all for precautionary reasons.

“It’s mainly an opportunity for the young guys, the guys that haven’t had a lot of work in spring, to show what they can do,” said Whittingham, who explained that very few guys who are proven commodities are going to play. “So that gives a bunch of guys an opportunity to demonstrate where they are and how far they’ve come through spring ball.”

Parking and admission to the spring activities are free.

EXTRA POINTS: Offensive linemen Johnny Capra, Keven Dixon and Scott Peck will play for both teams and sport black jerseys. Same goes for punter Mitch Wishnowsky, the reigning Ray Guy Award winner ... Former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles is one of 22 players invited to attend the NFL draft in Philadelphia on April 27 ... Whittingham and Urban Meyer are among the college coaches slated to attend ... Troy Taylor and Kiel McDonald, the newest additions to Whittingham’s staff, will serve as head coaches for the Red & White Game.

*****

Utah spring game

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Saturday, 11 a.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: ESPN 700AM

