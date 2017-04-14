A developer has asked Riverton to rezone an area of wetlands so that it can build town houses. After hearing from residents who opposed the change, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the request for rezoning. The request now goes to the City Council.

RIVERTON — The view from Deborah Parry's doorstep hasn't always looked the way it does now.

"This used to be a two-laner when we bought the home," Parry said, motioning to Redwood Road. "There were lots and lots of trees."

Parry and her husband, Rulon, have lived in Riverton for 55 years.

"We've seen lots and lots of change," she said.

The Parrys' front yard may be a blur of traffic and activity, but out back is completely different.

"We call it spooky swamp," Rulon Parry said. "Our kids liked to call it that."

Behind the Parrys' home are 11.5 acres of undeveloped wetlands.

"We get two or three foxes here every winter," Rulon Parry said.

A developer is asking the city to rezone the area and make room for town homes, with 14 units per acre. Currently, it's zoned as a rural residential and commercial neighborhood.

For that reason, the Parrys and dozens of their neighbors showed up at Riverton City Hall for the Planning Commission meeting Thursday night to make their voices heard.

One by one, concerned residents asked for the space to remain undeveloped.

The Parrys don't know if they're going to stay in Riverton.

"We had planned on it," Deborah Parry said.

They know that views change and development is inevitable. They just aren't sure they want to see it happen in their backyard.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the request for the rezone. The request now goes to the City Council.

"We don't expect the temperament to change much with the City Council," said Kameron Spencer, representing the developer, Century Communities.

Spencer said developers will weigh their options, including the possibility of pulling their application with the city.

"We may hold meetings with the neighbors there," he said. "We want to do what's best for everyone."