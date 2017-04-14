Dr. Kathryn Allen, who plans to challenge Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, for the 3rd Congressional District in 2018, just received the feature treatment from Fast Company, a tech and design website.

Allen appeared on the website because of her innovative fundraising efforts, most of which have come from the startup Crowdpac, according to Fast Company.

Allen first made headlines in March after Chaffetz made an iPhone gaffe on CNN’s “New Day” program, saying that Americans may have to choose between new health care or a new phone.

Donations dropped into her Crowdpac overnight.

"I feel exhilarated, and I'm thinking to myself, 'There's going to be bad days during this next year and a half, but this is a really good one, and I ought to enjoy it,'" Allen told Mic in her first national interview.

Allen, who made history on the startup for the $564,000 raised from contributors, said Crowdpac is proof that social media can lead to funding.

Mason Harrison, Crowdpac’s vice president of communication, told Fast Company that donors “often won’t invest in these candidates or give them the time of day.”

But crowdfunding, he said, can connect donors with their potential candidates.

Allen said she’s going to treat this campaign like she would treat a patient.

“We know how to listen, we know how to formulate plans,” she explains. “If you view our country as having a certain chronic illness right now physicians can look at it, analyze it and maybe get some science-based treatment plans.”

Read more at Fast Company.