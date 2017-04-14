Starbucks will have a new drink soon that may appeal to non-coffee drinkers.

As Mashable reported, Starbucks customers have posted photos of a new drink called the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Frappuccinos are cold, iced beverages with a base product (commonly coffee, but sometimes cream) that are mixed with other flavors (like vanilla, caramel or mocha) and topped with sauce (chocolate, caramel or marshmellow) and whipped cream.

This recently surfaced unicorn version appears white, pink and blue, topped with some sort of glittery sugar product, Mashable reported.

Here are a few photos of the potential new drink:

If you don't believe in Unicorns, it's ok, cause the #unicornfrappuccino is coming to a #Starbucks near you. Launching 4/19-4/23!!! A post shared by Hiro Allen-Pope (@super_hiro_pope) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

And potential good news for non-coffee drinkers — it’s likely a cream-based product, according to Mashable.

"We’re still working our Frappuccino magic and don’t have any details to share at this time,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Mashable.

Redditors said the new drink will likely launch on April 19. The powders for the drink, including the “pink powder” and “unicorn dust,” will likely be opened on the 17th because of their “short shelf-life,” according to Mashable.

“It seems only fitting that we don't have official confirmation about the drink's existence since it is named after a mythical creature, after all,” according to Refinery29. “For now, we're playing the waiting game and killing time by scrolling through the #unicornlatte hashtag on Instagram. It's a pretty effective distraction.”

Writer's note: No unicorns were harmed during the writing of this article.