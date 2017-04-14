Utah State head men’s basketball coach Tim Duryea announced the addition of 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing DeAngelo Isby on Thursday. Isby, joining the Aggies from Wabash Valley College (Mt. Carmel, Illinois), will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“DeAngelo is a very solid, all-around basketball player with the versatility to play all three perimeter spots,” Duryea said. “He’s put up solid stats for two years in a very good junior college conference for a very good junior college program. He is a guy who can make plays for other people and can score his own ball. He has been a very consistent scorer and is a very good rebounder for his size.”

Isby led the Warriors in scoring for two-consecutive years, averaging 16.3 points as a sophomore and 15.0 points per game as a freshman. Additionally, Isby was the top rebounder and defender for Wabash last season, averaging 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Isby finished second on the team with 2.6 assists per game last season, while shooting 47.9 percent (170-of-355) from the field, 34.4 percent (43-of-125) from behind the 3-point line and 81.4 percent (140-of-172) at the free-throw line.

Isby scored in double figures 24 times during the season, including 11 games with 20 or more points and two games with 30 or more. Isby scored a season-high 34 points against Lake Land College, shooting 61.9 percent (13-of-21) from the floor, 50.0 percent (4-of-8) from behind the 3-point line and 50.0 percent (4-of-8) at the free-throw line. Isby also recorded a season-high 15 rebounds in the second game against Lake Land, as part of 27 games with five or more rebounds during the season.

During his freshman year, Isby scored in double figures 23 times, including 10 games with 20 or more and a season-high 34 against Olney Central. Isby grabbed five or more rebounds in a game 21 times during the year, including seven games in double figures leading to seven double-double performances.

Isby prepped at Hillcrest High School in Chicago, Illinois, guiding the Hawks to a 23-7 overall record as a senior and leading the team to its 27th straight conference championship, along with a region championship. Isby averaged close to 13 points, six rebounds and four assists per game as a senior.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.