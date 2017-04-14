BYU men’s volleyball has signed two new recruits — Felipe de Brito Ferreira and Garrett Halsey — BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead announced Friday.

"We are excited about the addition of Felipe and Garrett to our team," Olmstead said. "Both are great young men from outstanding families that will add tremendously to our program."

Ferreira, a native of Maringa, Brazil, will play middle blocker for the Cougars.

The incoming freshman helped his high school squad to a Parana State Championship. The 6-foot-9 middle blocker was also recruited to the Brazilian National Team (U19) for the World Championships.

"Felipe comes from an athletic family and a very successful club system in Brazil," Olmstead said. "He is relatively new to volleyball, but in that short time he’s competed and trained with some of the best Brazil has to offer. His passion and love for volleyball is typical of what you find in Brazilian players and shows in his play."

Halsey, from Yorba Linda, California, will compete for the Cougars as either an outside or opposite hitter.

Halsey was named the offensive player of the year at his high school as a freshman. In 2015, he helped lead his team to a Trinity League Championship. In club play, he was added to the All-Tournament Team in 2016, helping the squad place first at the Junior Olympics.

"Garrett comes from one of the best club teams in Southern California," Olmstead said. "He is a wonderful young man with an outstanding support system from family and coaches. He continues to grow and improve in volleyball each time we get to watch him play. He’s a well-rounded volleyball player that will fit into a handful of roles for our team."

The two recruits will help replace the three seniors BYU will lose at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.