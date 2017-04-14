SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Friday job challenges in rural Utah and the urge to become complacent in light of the rest of the state's economic success stories are among the state's top challenges.

"We are the gold standard others are seeking to emulate," Herbert told a crowd of business leaders at the 11th annual Utah Economic Summit held in downtown Salt Lake City.

Herbert pointed to a string of state accolades fostered from an atmosphere of a robust business climate and enviable quality of life. Among them:

• Best State for Business and Careers — Forbes magazine

• Job Growth Leader — Business Facilities magazine

• Top Travel Destination — Fodor's Travel

But Herbert said rural areas of Utah continue to struggle with joblessness and lack of employment diversity.

Earlier this year, the governor unveiled a plan to create 25,000 jobs in rural Utah over the next four years. A step in that collaborative partnership was the Utah Legislature's 2017 passage of the Rural Jobs Act, which will provide nonrefundable tax credits to encourage business growth.

The governor also stressed that even though Utah has made enviable and significant economic strides since the end of the jobs-killing recession, this is not a time to rest or become complacent.

"Utah is on top. We have won the national championship and some of us might be tempted to say, like the old commercial used to say, 'Let's go to Disneyland.' I submit while we are in first place and have won the national championship metaphorically, we should never think for a second that we have arrived."

He pointed to Utah's status as the fastest growing state in the nation and with it the population that is expected to nearly double in the next 35 years.

With those people will come congestion to already clogged roadways and interstates, more pollution emissions in a state that already struggling with nasty temperature inversions, and demands to keep Utah's outdoors pristine and its water drinkable.

"So let's leave a trip to Disneyland for another day," he said. "We cannot afford to rest on our laurels."

During the summit, Herbert also introduced "Utah's Business Promise," which is a string of fundamental principles the governor said envelopes the state's promises to residents and business owners. Among them: competitive tax rates, a quality, educated workforce, efficient regulation and a strong economy. In the quality of life arena, the promises include affordable housing, effective transportation infrastructure and year-round recreation opportunities.

Arthur Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute and a best-selling author of 11 books, was the keynote speaker at the summit, stressing to participants that the success of entrepreneurship stems being open to opportunity and possibilities.

By saying yes and being unafraid to take a chance on opportunity, people are capable of having a "startup life," not just business success.

Afterward, he said that too many millennials — unlike their parents or grandparents — aren't willing to move for job opportunities.

"It's not good for them, and it is not good for our society," he said.

As communities, too, strive to help those struggling with housing, addiction or overcoming a criminal past, Brooks pointed out that those living on the edge of society have more in common with the rest of us than we think, and the country's heritage.

"This is a country where we come from ambitious riffraff, and we're proud of it," he said.