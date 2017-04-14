Utah rapper James The Mormon released a new music video on Thursday night for his song “Holiday.”

The video has received about 4,000 views so far.

The song “Holiday” includes a feature spot from Taylor Bennett, who is the brother of Chance The Rapper, a Grammy-award winning artist.

The video was filmed in Chicago, “paying homage to Taylor's home town as an act of gratitude for the dope collaboration,” according to This Is 50 blog.

Watch the video below.

The Mormon artist also spoke with rap news website Complex about the project. He said the song is about living your life like a holiday, without putting a focus on material possessions.