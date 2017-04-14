The first teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was revealed Friday morning, April 14, at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Orlando, Florida. The reveal came at the end of a panel dedicated to the new film, set to be released this December.

Panel host Josh Gad was joined by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, director Rian Johnson and several stars from the film including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill. After asking the panel questions about the film — like if Luke Skywalker (Hamill) will have a speaking role this time — Johnson appeared to build up to the big announcement that every fan had been waiting for: the premiere of the first teaser trailer for the sequel to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

“I’m so excited and happy about this,” Johnson said. “We have a teaser poster.”

The announcement was met with disappointment from the live audience who expected something more.

Gad renewed fans’ hopes however when he said, “This has been an absolute thrill. Is there anything else? It seems like they’re really interested in more.”

The roar from the fans confirmed that they indeed wanted more, and Johnson obliged.

“Of course there’s a trailer!” he announced, before introducing what everyone had been waiting for.

The trailer opens with a shot of Rey (Ridley) in a state of distress, seemingly on the same island where she meets Luke at the end of the previous film.

Then a voice, presumably Hamill's, says, "Breath. Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?" The voiceover is accompanied by scenes of the island where Luke appears to be training Rey in the ways of the force.

The trailer then shows glimpses of the kind of grand space battles for which the series is known along with brief images of returning characters: Finn (Boyega) sitting in a cockpit, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) running frantically through a besieged ship hanger, Rey sprinting into battle with a light saber and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) brandishing his light saber with terrifying menace.

The trailer ends with a man who appears to be Luke saying, "I only know one truth. It is time for the Jedi to end," a line which will surely have fans speculating for the next several months before the release of the film.

The new trailer isn’t the only video to come out of Star Wars Celebration that has fans talking. On Thursday, fans in attendance and watching online were treated to a special video dedicated to the memory of Carrie Fisher who depicted Princess Leia in the films and who passed away last year.

In the video, Star Wars creator George Lucas talks about the challenge he faced in finding an actress who could convincingly play a character who was both a beautiful princess and a smart, tough, takes-no-prisoners rebel.

“When Carrie came in she was that character," he said. "She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough. There wasn’t really much of a question. There are not many people like her. They’re one in a billion."