On Thursday, the Deseret News released a new survey that looked at what counts as cheating, infidelity and adultery in the digital age.

The survey, which broke down results by political party and religion, revealed some findings among Mormons, too.

For one, Mormons, along with many other conservative religious groups like evangelical Christians, are more concerned with pornography and strip clubs than the bulk of Americans.

The survey also found that Mormons are less likely to vote for presidential candidates who cheat. Overall, about 4 in 10 Americans said they’d be less likely to vote for a candidate who cheats.

That number climbs among faith groups. For example, 50 percent of mainline Protestants and 43 percent of evangelicals would be less likely to vote for cheaters. For Mormons, that number climbs to 62 percent, according to the poll.

The survey also revealed that there are small, everyday tasks you can perform to “cheat-proof” your marriage. These include activities like buying your partner his or her favorite drink or talking about your relationship.

About one in four Mormons say they talk about their relationship daily, according to the survey.

For more, visit the full results at the Deseret News.

You can also navigate the interactive graphic below to find out more. App users click here