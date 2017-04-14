SALT LAKE CITY — All Utah Post Offices will maintain regular customer service hours and collection times on Tax Day: Tuesday, April 18.

Salt Lake City and Provo offer the latest collection times in the Beehive State. Customers who drop off their tax returns at the following locations by the designated time will receive an April 18 postmark:

• Salt Lake Main Post Office, 1760 W. 2100 South; drop in collection box by 8:15 p.m.

• Provo East Bay Post Office, 936 S. 250 East; drop in collection box by 8:30 p.m.

In addition, 31 post offices have self-service kiosks available 24/7. Customers who print a mailing label before midnight at a self-service kiosk will receive an April 18 postmark. The kiosks accept only debit and credit cards.

The kiosks can be found at post offices in American Fork, Bountiful, Cedar City, Draper, Layton, Lehi, Logan, Ogden, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Riverton, Roy, South Jordan and St. George.

Customers are encouraged to mail their tax returns early in the day and check the collection times on each box to ensure pick up on April 18.

Correct postage is a must. First-class letter-size postage is 49 cents for the first ounce and 21 cents for each additional ounce. If using a larger envelope, first-class postage is 98 cents for the first ounce and 21 cents for each additional ounce.

Customers wanting certification that their tax forms are received by the IRS should mail them using certified mail service.

Stamps can always be purchased through self-service kiosks and alternate locations such as grocery stores and ATMs.