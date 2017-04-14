LOS ANGELES — When Joe Johnson made his first playoff appearance, Dante Exum was still stacking crayons according to their shades. When Boris Diaw arrived on the postseason scene, Rodney Hood was discovering his first crush. And when George Hill was introduced to the playoffs, Rudy Gobert was still two years away from driving.

Not everyone will have playoff jitters when the Jazz meet the Clippers Saturday. In terms of postseason play, Johnson, Diaw and Hill have logged more miles than Forrest Gump.

It’s tempting to cast the Jazz as novices, and in some ways they are. Stars Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Gobert have no playoff wins among them. An NBA.com story ran under the headline “Veteran LA Clippers ready for upstart Utah Jazz.” But the addition of recently acquired veterans modifies that narrative.

Hill, still just 30, has played in 75 postseason games, via Indiana and San Antonio. Johnson, 35, has seen 101 playoff pairings, having played with Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami. Diaw’s 108 playoff games came in Phoenix, Charlotte and San Antonio. So even though the Jazz’s only other playoff experience is 21 games for Shelvin Mack (Atlanta) and four apiece by Hayward, Favors and Alec Burks, the team isn’t as untested as it seems.

.@therockmonster How big a factor will George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw be this postseason? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) April 14, 2017

Experience alone doesn’t always translate anyway. In two years with Utah at the end of his career, scoring machine Tom Chambers was only a shadow of his former self. Yet he played in 108 postseason games. By the time he was 36, though, most of his game was gone. James Donaldson was 35 when the Jazz lost in the 1993 playoffs, appearing in one game for five minutes. Yet he played in 51 postseason games.

At the same time, recent play by both Johnson and Diaw — combined with the always-effective Hill — gives the Jazz texture and variety. Each made important plays in the season-ending win over San Antonio.

Meanwhile, their 284 combined playoff games are nearly as many as those of former Jazz All-Stars Al Jefferson, Andrei Kirilenko, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer and Mehmet Okur, who combined for 302 playoff appearances.

On talent, it’s hard to picture the Jazz beating Los Angeles. They lost three of four to the Clippers in the regular season. But the Jazz’s depth and versatility could offset the presence of Clipper All-Stars Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan. Hill brought a steadiness and style Utah hasn’t seen at point guard since Williams left in 2011. Diaw’s post passing is uncanny and his surprisingly agile baseline basket on Wednesday left the Spurs shaking their heads. Johnson scored eight points in 16 minutes.

“We need everybody,” coach Quin Snyder said afterward.

Seeing the veterans operate is illuminating for younger players. Exum was just 6 when Johnson averaged 27 minutes for Phoenix in the playoffs. He was 8 when Diaw averaged 19 points through 20 playoff games with the Suns. Gobert was 9 when Johnson began his postseason career, 16 when Hill appeared. Hood was 11 when Diaw made his playoff debut.

How much does playoff experience matter? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) April 14, 2017

In Hill’s case, he got the mileage without piling on too many years. (Think 2014 Audi with 30,000 miles. Not too old, not too many miles.) He is still only 30, three years younger than Karl Malone and five fewer than John Stockton when they reached the NBA Finals.

The NBA.com article called Hill “one of the season’s bigger surprises.”

Maybe, but it’s not like he hasn’t been around.

Considering Diaw averaged 18 minutes, Johnson 24 and Hill 32 in the regular season, there’s a good chance they will figure into the outcome of this year’s series with the Clippers. Matching up the starting lineups tilts in L.A.’s favor, but the Jazz are as healthy as they’ve been all season.

So while the still-youthful Gobert or Hood might be awed by playoff intensity, don’t plan on any of it scaring the Jazz’s three veterans. They haven’t just dreamed of making postseason history; they’re part of it.