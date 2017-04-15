"UNDER LOCKER AND KEY," by Allison K. Hymas, Aladdin, $17.99, 256 pages (f) (ages 12 and up)

The only mystery surrounding Utah native and Brigham Young University grad Allison K. Hymas is how her middle school novel “Under Locker and Key” is her debut book, as her writing and style are criminally good.

Jeremy Wilderson, a retrieval specialist extraordinaire, is a sixth-grader with the skills to help those in need. He helps classmates who've had a wallet stolen during gym, left a school project on the bus, left a retainer in the National Museum on a field trip, or had a phone or iPod confiscated. His only fee is to spread his name and be a reference for him, though he wouldn’t turn down chocolate cake.

This middle school Robin Hood has his own Sheriff of Nottingham in the guise of Becca Mills. Her parents are a lawyer and a police officer. Is it any surprise she’s taken to being the school detective or snitch? The teachers and administration adore her because she’s good at what she does. Her one failure is never getting any evidence on Jeremy.

Jeremy is getting bored because he’s so good, until he gets tricked into taking something that leads to a crime wave hitting Scottsville Middle School. Becca might finally get her chance to nail him, but they instead end up working together to foil the big thief on campus. Her one condition is Jeremy turn himself in at the end. If he agrees, the legend of Wilderson would be over. Will this be the end, or does he still have a few tricks up his sleeve?

"Under Locker and Key" flows quickly and enjoyably. Best of all, there are sequels coming. It is an excellent read and would be a great gateway-choice for parents or librarians looking for something to get children into reading.

There is no violence beyond some light “roughing up” of Jeremy by his big brother, some thugs and even Becca herself. There is no sexual content or profanity.

If you go …

What: Allison K. Hymas book signing

When: Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave, Provo

Web: provolibrary.com/authorlink

Kent Larson loves family, writing prose and poetry, reading, music and movies. He's been teaching English forever and still loves it. He is also a self-published author on Amazon. Find him at linkedin.com/in/MisterLarson.