When Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers, 78, told his 12-year-old twins he was retiring from a music career spanning six decades, the question he received was: “What are you going to do when you quit singing?”

His response? “Well, I thought I’d come home and spend all my time with you guys.”

“(My sons) both put their heads down and said, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Rogers recalled. “Maybe it wasn’t as exciting for them as it was for me.”

Rogers has been riding his final tour bus since last year, and it has taken him to more than 100 cities. Salt Lake City gets added to the list when he performs at the Eccles Theater on April 21. The singer reflected on his career and shared what he has to look forward to in a recent interview with the Deseret News.

Farewell tour

More than anything, Rogers’ final tour, The Gambler’s Last Deal, is his version of a thank-you note to all of his fans.

“Each place (on the tour) has made this retirement feel special to me,” he said. “And that’s what you look for. You look for some type of closure and some way of saying, ‘I’m glad I did that.’ This is as much a thank-you tour to the audience where I can get a chance to say, ‘Thanks for your support for 60 years,’ as it is a farewell tour.”

Rogers’ farewell show is different from his standard performances, as it takes a linear look at his life both musically and personally, he said. And while this means he will be doing songs dating back to his early years as a member of The First Edition, the singer assures his fans that no concert would be complete without “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille” and, of course, “The Gambler.”

Having spent 60 years in the music industry, Rogers' career is decorated with many highlights, including opportunities to collaborate with musicians such as Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. He also fondly recalled crossing paths with Elvis Presley when they were both performing at the Las Vegas Hilton.

“(Presley) used to come in the lounge and sit in the back and watch us, and I thought that was so cool,” Rogers said. “So I went to his show, and he introduced me as his friend. I went for about eight nights in a row just to hear him introduce me that way. He treated me with such respect, and I loved that about him."

Reflecting on his career, Rogers attributes his enduring success to one skill — finding the right song. His music often came in the form of story songs such as “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” “Reuben James” and “Coward of the County” — songs he said not only set him apart from other artists of the time, but that also had valuable messages to impart.

“There’s only two ways to succeed in this business,” he said. “You can do what everybody else is doing and do it better — and I don’t like my chances of doing that — or you can do what nobody’s doing and you don't invite comparison. And that’s kind of the way I’ve approached my career.”

Backing up Rogers on stage is a band that has been by his side for 40 years, and their camaraderie has transformed into a close, tight-knit family for the singer.

“This tour is as much their life as it is mine,” Rogers said. “I will miss them tremendously when this is over. It’s really been a fun tour for all of us, and I think that’s all you can ask — that when you go out, you go out with a flash and you have a good time. And I think we’ve done that. We’ve been all over the world to say goodbye, and I’m ready to move on.”

Settling down

So what’s next for Rogers after he’s sung his last song? Spending quality time with his twins is No. 1 on his list.

“I kind of want to be there for this time in their lives, because I have two older boys that I missed this period (with), and I think it’s important for the father-son relationship,” he said.

He cherishes the experiences he’s shared with his sons thus far, recalling in particular a safari trip to Africa last year where he observed an interesting phenomenon.

“I gave each (of my sons) a camera and said, ‘When you go out on the safari, take pictures of things that excite you, and when you come back we’ll put them in a book and show them to your friends at school.’ I came back and we had about 150 selfies. That’s all they did was take pictures of themselves.”

Rogers is looking forward to more adventures with his sons — and fewer selfies. Next up on his bucket list is an Alaskan salmon run.

“Being with (my sons) makes me feel younger, and I think that’s an important thing at my age,” he said. “They’re good boys and I really love being with them.”

And although Rogers is ready to fold his cards and is looking forward to some quality time with his family, he admits his career will stay with him long after he’s walked away.

“I’ve accomplished much more than I ever dreamed of, and much more than I probably deserve,” he said. “It’s been a great life for me, and that’s what’s going to be hard to give up — is all the (fans) that have come, made me feel important and treated me with such respect.”

If you go …

What: Kenny Rogers

When: Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eccles Theater, 115 Main St., Salt Lake City

How much: $45-$162

Web: live-at-the-eccles.com

