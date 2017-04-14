Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles during a panel discussion with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

Here’s a look at the news for April 14.

Gov. Gary Herbert hosts economic summit

Herbert is hosting the 11th annual Utah Economic Summit in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The event, which has sponsorship support from the Utah Media Group (the Deseret News is a partner), will offer breakout sessions and discussions for business leaders across Utah, where they’ll learn more on social media and business strategy, the Deseret News reported.

Val Hale, the executive director of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, told the Deseret News that sharing ideas can help business leaders succeed in the Beehive State’s robust economic environment.

"The summit provides us with an opportunity to bring together government officials, business leaders, topic experts, educators and others to talk about pertinent topics," Hale said. "This event helps us stay on top because we identify the issues we share and work together to address them."

Read more at Deseret News.

Here’s when Utah will #FeelTheBern

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will make his return to Utah on April 21 with a rally in Salt Lake City, the Deseret News reported.

Sanders, who won the Utah primary for Democrats in overwhelming fashion in the 2016 election, will return to Utah as a part of the “Come Together and Fight Back” tour, which includes Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, the Deseret News reported.

The event will take place at the Rail Event Center, 235 N. 500 West. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be free, and is first-come, first-serve, the Deseret News reported.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Bridal Veil Falls area closes down

A popular spot at Bridal Veil Falls will shut down for the next eight weeks as crews look to remove an old tram and restaurant in the area, according to the Deseret News.

The closure began on Wednesday. It is apart of a $1 million project to improve Bridal Veil Falls, with the hopes of making it an even more popular tourist spot, the Deseret News reported.

Specifically, crews will work on a spot about 1,100 feet above the canyon floor, where they will “demolish the decommissioned tram and remove the remains of a restaurant on a cliff above the falls,” according to the Deseret News.

Richard Nielson, Utah County Public Works director and county engineer, told the Deseret News that helicopters will remove some of the material, which required Utah County to shut down the parking lot, too.

"Because we have a helicopter flying around in the area, there will be the same kind of rules that are in place for wildland firefighting," he said.

Read more at Deseret News.

Why do we have Easter eggs?

People across the country will partake in annual Easter eggs hunts this Sunday. But why are eggs the symbol of the annual spring holiday?

That’s a question Time magazine looked to answer. Though many say eggs are a symbol of fertility and rebirth — which fit the themes of spring — the root of the egg may be planted in religious history, Carole Levin, a professor of history at the University of Nebraska, told Time.

"Many scholars believe that Easter had its origins as an early Anglo-Saxon festival that celebrated the goddess Eastre, and the coming of spring, in a sense a resurrection of nature after winter," Levin said. "Some Christian missionaries hoped that celebrating Christian holy days at the same times as pagan festivals would encourage conversion, especially if some of the symbols carried over. Eggs were part of the celebration of Eastre. Apparently eggs were eaten at the festival and also possibly buried in the ground to encourage fertility."

Another theory suggests that Christian honored the humble egg because believers would fast during Lent, specifically not eating meat, according to Time.

Christians at the time would hard-boil the eggs and save them, distributing them on Easter after Lent ended on the holiday, Time reported.

Read more at Time.

Tribute to Carrie Fisher

George Lucas, the filmmaker who created the Star Wars franchise, made an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, Mashable reported.

Watch below.