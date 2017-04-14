Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated looked at the path that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took to get to the NBA and then to this year's playoffs.

After talking about the basketball career of Gobert's father and a cameo in the movie, "Coming To America," Spears turned his attention to the younger Rudy, saying, "With hard work on his game and his body, Gobert has become one of the NBA’s most intimidating defenders and a much-improved scorer. He entered the Jazz’s regular-season finale Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs averaging career highs of 14.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 66.6 percent from the field."

Spears then mentioned how Gobert's All-Star snubs have motived him. "Gobert is one of the top candidates for the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year awards. He leads the NBA in blocks per game, is second in field-goal percentage and is fourth in total rebounds and rebounds per game. Gobert said one key for his defensive prowess is he worked hard on his body in the offseason to help him become tougher and healthier while also becoming more active."

Marcus Williams to the Washington Redskins?

Mark Bullock of The Washington Post did a seven-round mock draft for the Redskins, and he had Utah safety Marcus Williams joining the team as a third-round pick.

Bullock wrote, "Williams is one of my favorite safeties in a draft class full of safety talent. Williams is at his best playing as the single deep safety in cover-one or the deep middle third of cover-three. Malik Hooker is the best free safety in this class because he has truly elite range, which Williams doesn’t have. But Williams has good range and instincts, understanding route combinations and knowing where the offense is looking to attack."

Bullock continued, "Williams is also a better run defender than Hooker, a solid tackler and isn’t afraid to charge down to the line of scrimmage and get involved against the run. The elite range and ball skills that Hooker possess makes him the better prospect, but Williams is the next best pure free safety in this class. He could go in the second round, but this is a deep class of safeties. Williams comes with a defined role from Day 1, but it’s a role at which he is very good."

In honor of the first-round matchup between Gobert and DeAndre Jordan, the NBA's YouTube channel put together a highlight package of the two stellar big men appropriately named, Monsters At The Rim.