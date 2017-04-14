Disney announced on Thursday that it will launch a new Star Wars animated series on YouTube, according to Mashable.

The announcement came right before the Star Wars Celebration, where Disney and Lucasfilm were expected to announce new TV shows, video games and movie details from the Star Wars universe.

The new series, called “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny,” will include legendary heroines Princess Leia, Queen Amidala (also known as Padme), Rey, Jyn Erso and others, Mashable reported.

The new series will launch with a set of toys, too.

The entire project — both toys and series alike — will be aimed at a younger demographic, mostly children.

It will launch both on YouTube and the Disney Channel in July, according to Polygon.

Two live-action actors will return for the series. Daisy Ridley will voice Rey (from “The Force Awakens”) and Felicity Jones will voice Jyn Erso (from “Rogue One”), Mashable reported.

Watch the trailer below.

Star Wars fans will be happy to know that some of the characters will interact with each other, and all stories will count toward the series’ canon (the overarching story).

Paul Southern, vice president of licensing at Lucasfilm, said the series will show "what it means to be a hero, what it means to be a good friend,” Mashable reported.

Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy said she hopes the new series will inspire a younger generation.

“'Star Wars Forces of Destiny' is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage or Ahsoka's tenacity,” Kennedy said, according to Polygon. "We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars."