Toronto Raptors forward Jakob Poeltl (42) and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Dallas.

It was a year of ups and downs for the players in the NBA and D-League who played their high school or college ball in Utah. There were big minutes and amazing performances for some, while others suffered through injuries, inconsistent minutes or minimal chances to shine.

Here is a look at how the players with local ties have performed in the NBA and D-League during the last few weeks of the regular season.

Note: Dakarai Tucker is listed on the roster of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but has not played in a game.

David Foster, Utah, Los Angeles D-Fenders

While he didn't always play regular minutes, Foster was a valuable piece of the D-Fenders as a second unit rim protector. His best recent showing came in a 127-117 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors when he totaled six points on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 11 minutes.

In 30 games, he averaged 2.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 11.2 minutes.

Delon Wright, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Wright has been a regular rotation player for the Raptors since he returned from shoulder surgery and has had some nice results. His most productive recent outing came in a 111-100 win over the Indiana Pacers when he recorded 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor and 2 for 4 from the foul line. He added six assists and a pair of rebounds in 20:50.

In 27 games with the Raptors, he averaged 5.6 points on 42.6 percent shooting with 2.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes.

In five games in the D-League, he averaged 12.6 points on 51.2 percent shooting from inside the arc to go along with 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 29.6 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl closed the season strong as he appeared in 17 straight games while playing double figures in minutes 15 times. One of his best showings came in a 113-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers when he tied his career high with 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor and 2 for 4 from the foul line. He added five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 19:57.

In 54 games, he averaged 3.1 points on 58.3 percent shooting from the floor with 3.1 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.

J.J. O'Brien, Utah, Salt Lake City Stars

O'Brien was a consistent contributor for the Stars for much of the season. His best showing lately came in a 122-120 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers when he finished with 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 7 for 7 from the foul line in 38 minutes.

In 47 games, he averaged 10.3 points on 39.4 percent shooting with 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 minutes.

C.J. Wilcox, Pleasant Grove High School, Orlando Magic

Wilcox rarely saw the floor during his first season with the Magic, and struggled to produce in his limited chances. His best recent game came in a 19-point loss to the Toronto Raptors when he made his only shot from beyond the arc and finished with three points in 1:53.

In 22 games with the Magic, he totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 108 minutes.

In four D-League games, he averaged 12.5 points on 51.3 percent shooting with 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes.

Justin Hamilton, Lone Peak High School, Brooklyn Nets

Hamilton put up some very good numbers during the last three weeks of the season as he totaled five double-figure scoring nights in 10 games. His best showing came in a 129-108 loss to the Washington Wizards when he managed 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and two assists in 22:42.

In 64 games, he averaged 6.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the floor with 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.

Damian Lillard, Weber State, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard proved why he is one of the best guards in the league as he helped Portland secure the last playoff spot in the West. His best showing came in a 101-86 win over the Jazz when he set the Trail Blazers' single-season scoring record when he totaled 59 points on 18-for-34 shooting from the floor, including 9 for 14 from 3-point land and 14 for 16 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and five assists in 41:49.

In 75 games, he averaged 27 points on 44.4 percent shooting to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 35.9 minutes.

Kyle Collinsworth, BYU, Texas Legends

Collinsworth had a productive season in his first year in Texas even though he missed some time with an ankle injury. In his only game since our last update, he totaled five points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 21 minutes.

In 36 games, he averaged 6.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting to go along with 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.3 minutes.

Joel Bolomboy, Weber State, Utah Jazz

After making 10 appearances with the Jazz through the first 78 games, Bolomboy played in two of the last four games and did some nice things. His most productive outing came in a 105-99 win over Golden State when he totaled two points, six rebounds and a block in 14:45.

In 24 games with the Stars, he averaged 16.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 13.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 34.4 minutes.

In 12 games with the Jazz, he averaged 1.8 points on 56.3 percent shooting with 1.4 rebounds in 4.4 minutes.

Ronnie Price, Utah Valley, Phoenix Suns

Price saw plenty of action down the stretch for the Suns as he played in the last eight games, but had a difficult time finding his shooting stroke. His best showing during that stretch came in a 95-91 loss to the Atlanta Hawks when he recorded three points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 14:05.

On the season, he totaled 14 points, 18 assists, 11 rebounds and 11 steals in 134 minutes.