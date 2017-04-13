Crews were battling a blaze with heavy smoke Thursday evening as it ripped through a former car dealership.

OGDEN – Crews were battling a blaze with heavy smoke Thursday evening as it ripped through a former car dealership.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened by the fire at 3350 S. Wall Ave., said Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bauman.

The empty structure is believed to be a total loss.

Bauman didn't know what started the fire in the former R.J. Wrigley's Auto showroom, and the cost of the damage was not immediately clear.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Strong winds were making it difficult to douse the flames late Thursday.

"We're making progress, but it's still just a lot of fire," Bauman said, adding he believed crews would be fighting the fire through Friday morning.