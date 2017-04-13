View 9 Items
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A pair of four-run innings were enough offense for Pepperdine to beat BYU 11-7 in the series opener Thursday at Larry Miller Field in Provo.
Bronson Larsen hit a pair of home runs and had three RBIs in a losing effort for the Cougars (18-13, 7-3 WCC), who lost for the first time in five games. Aaron Barnett had a game-high four RBIs, scored twice and went 3 for 6 from the plate to pace the Waves (17-15, 6-4).
Maverik Buffo earned the loss for BYU after giving five earned runs on eight hits in four innings, while starter Ryan Wilson picked up the win for Pepperdine — going six innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits and striking out five.