Utah Jazz fans likely already know what local writers think of the team as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. But what do those who cover the Clippers think?

Well, wonder no more.

Some common themes among Los Angeles and national media folks breaking down the Jazz include Utah's tough defense and the fact that it's been awhile since the Jazz made it to the postseason. Here's a roundup of what sports writers outside of Utah think of the Jazz:

Don Wanlass of the Los Angeles Wave wrote about the Clippers' hot streak headed into the playoffs and said this about the Jazz:

"The Jazz do it without much flash and without a superstar. Gordon Hayward is an All-Star at small forward and center Rudy Gobert is starting to come into his own as one of the league’s top big men. The Jazz have some solid, if not spectacular, players surrounding those two and they play good, hard-nosed defense, something that is extremely important in the playoffs."

Garrett Chorpenning of Clipperholics had this to say about the Jazz in breaking down how well the Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute can do against Utah:

"It’s worth noting that this is Utah’s first 50-win season since ’09-’10. They’re a legitimate team with the NBA’s 3rd best defense. The biggest factor in the season series this year was the Jazz’s ability to score. They scored below 100 in 3 of 4 contests [vs. the Clippers], including 2 games where they scored a season-low 72 and 75."

Shaun Powell of NBA.com had this to say about Utah in his series preview:

"The Jazz are looking to taste the fruits of their labor, having gone the steady and lengthy route of allowing their youngsters to mature without pressure. All-Star Gordon Hayward and company aren’t just happy to be here. They feel as though a strong regular season served to sound the alarm to the rest of the West."

AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today wrote about X-factors for the Clippers in this series. He wrote that the Clippers' journey to break through in the playoffs "starts with this defensive-minded, veteran-led Jazz group looking to win a playoff series for the first time since 2010." This article has a solid breakdown of George Hill and his contributions this season.

Davey Bales of Clips Nation had this to say about Utah after recapping L.A.'s win over the Kings: "The Jazz are staunch defensively and very deep, but the Clippers are peaking at the right time and look poised to make things very tough on an inexperienced Utah team."

Finally, here's James Herbert of CBS Sports' take:

"Aesthetically, you have to like what the Jazz do. They pass the ball like crazy, they make opponents guard multiple pick-and-rolls in the same possession and they attack in a variety ways. Gordon Hayward is their No. 1 option, but Rudy Gobert has developed into one of the most dangerous offensive big men in the league by being a lot like Jordan — he's an excellent roller, finisher and offensive rebounder."