SALT LAKE CITY — Led by Troy Scribner pitching his first game of the season, the Bees defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-3 Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark. Scribner pitched five shutout innings, with seven strikeouts, in what proved a dominant performance.

“Honestly, my fastball command was working, and if I have that, everything else rolls,” said Scribner. “That let me save my other stuff for later, and that was it.”

Scribner, who prior to this contest was on the disabled list with an oblique injury, (according to the pitcher the stomach flu was real cause for his absence from the Bees), got all the run support he needed early on.

Tony Sanchez, Eric Young Jr. and Matt Williams all drove in runs in the second inning, and Rey Navarro added the Bees' final run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

ALL TOO WELL: The Bees and River Cats are more than a little familiar with one another. Salt Lake has opened its home slate against the Giants affiliate in each of the past four years. The PCL foes have split the opening series, with the Bees claiming the 2014 and 2016 matchups. Salt Lake won the season series over Sacramento last year, the first time that the Bees had accomplished that particular feat since 2001. Perhaps more telling, last season was the first time ever that Salt Lake won a 16-game season series against Sacramento.

WHERE YOU LEAD: Scribner led Salt Lake to one of its 10 wins over the River Cats in 2016. The 25-year-old right-hander made his Bees (and Triple-A) debut against Sacramento on July 30 to great success. Scribner pitched a complete game shutout, with a line of two hits, two walks and five strikeouts. The performance was good enough to secure the PCL Pitcher of the Week designation, and was merely a prelude to what proved to be an excellent 2016 campaign. Scribner finished the year with a 4-2 record and a 3.30 ERA, while holding opponents to a .206 batting average.

I WILL FOLLOW: A native of Washington Depot, Connecticut, which was the inspiration for the much beloved fictional town of Stars Hollow, Troy is one of two Scribner boys playing professional baseball. His older brother Evan, who currently holds a roster spot with the Seattle Mariners as a relief pitcher, is the other. The elder Scribner played for Sacramento from 2012-14, and appeared in 97 contests over the three seasons. Evan also appeared in four games with the Tacoma Rainiers in 2016, another PCL franchise, however that stint was prior to Troy’s arrival in Salt Lake City.

“We have a lot of similarities in the way we pitch and the way we think,” Troy Scribner said. “Evan is the perfect resource for me.”

