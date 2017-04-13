SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah baseball team opened a three-game series against California with a 9-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.

Utah took an early 2-0 lead and pulled ahead with two runs in the fourth, four in the sixth and a run in the eighth.

Hunter Simmons led Utah at the plate with a 3-for-5 day, driving in three runs. Dominic Foscalina had two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Rose had two hits and two walks and Wade Gulden also had a pair of hits.

Jayson Rose was solid on the mound, throwing eight innings for his fourth win of the year. His lone run allowed was unearned, and he had three strikeouts and allowed three walks on four hits. Tanner Thomas allowed two runs on four hits in the ninth, and Trenton Stoltz closed out the game for the Utes.

Utah got on the board in the bottom of the second with two runs. Simmons hit a short infield single and Gulden followed with a single. After a fly-out that sent Simmons to third, Josh Rose hit an RBI single to give Utah its first run of the game. Foscalina also sent in a run with a sacrifice fly.

A one-out walk helped lead to a run for Cal in the top of the third. A ground-out moved the runner to second while an error on a failed pick-off attempt sent the runner to third. An RBI single gave Cal a run, cutting Utah’s lead to 2-1.

Utah added two more runs in the bottom fourth for a 4-1 lead. With two outs, Gulden singled, followed by walks to Zack Moeller and Josh Rose to load the bases. Foscalina and Ellis Kelly both followed with RBI singles to give the Utes a three-run advantage.

Cal loaded the bases in the sixth inning with two outs after a pair of hits and a walk, including a hit that careened off pitcher Jayson Rose’s non-throwing shoulder. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. made a diving catch to get the Utes out of the inning.

Utah continued to pull away with a four-run sixth. Utah loaded the bases after a hit from Foscalina, Kelly reached on an error and Keirsey walked. Oliver Dunn sent in a run when he was hit by a pitch, and Dallas Carroll also walked to send home a run. Simmons sent in two runs with an RBI single, giving Utah an 8-1 lead.

Simmons capped off the Utes' scoring with a home run deep to left field in the eighth inning.

California added two runs in the ninth inning on four hits, including three doubles, before Stoltz got a strikeout and ground-out to end the game.

Utah and California play game two of the series on Friday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. MDT.