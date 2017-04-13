Former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles will be one of 22 players in attendance at the 2017 NFL draft, which runs April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Bolles, who is projected by most national media to be a first-round draft pick this year, will also be joined by Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, the NFL announced Thursday.

Bolles played one season at the University of Utah after transferring from Snow College. The Westlake High product declared for the draft following his junior season with the Utes. Bolles is rated the No. 27 overall prospect in this year's draft class by CBS Sports and second among offensive tackles.

The last time a Utah tie was taken in the first round was 2013, when former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was selected fifth overall by Detroit and former Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was taken 14th overall by Carolina. Ansah attended the draft that year, while Lotulelei, who attended Bingham High, stayed in Utah.

Other players who will be at this year's NFL draft include, in alphabetical order:

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

Kevin King, CB, Washington

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Cam Robinson, T, Alabama

John Ross, WR, Washington

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU