Former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles will be one of 22 players in attendance at the 2017 NFL draft, which runs April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Bolles, who is projected by most national media to be a first-round draft pick this year, will also be joined by Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, the NFL announced Thursday.
Bolles played one season at the University of Utah after transferring from Snow College. The Westlake High product declared for the draft following his junior season with the Utes. Bolles is rated the No. 27 overall prospect in this year's draft class by CBS Sports and second among offensive tackles.
The last time a Utah tie was taken in the first round was 2013, when former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was selected fifth overall by Detroit and former Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was taken 14th overall by Carolina. Ansah attended the draft that year, while Lotulelei, who attended Bingham High, stayed in Utah.
Other players who will be at this year's NFL draft include, in alphabetical order:
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Kevin King, CB, Washington
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
Cam Robinson, T, Alabama
John Ross, WR, Washington
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU