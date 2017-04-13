SANDY — Alta was able to take full advantage of playing on its home course of Pebblebrook Golf Club and took first place at this week’s Region 7 Golf Tournament on Wednesday. Along with an excited Alta team, it may have been Orem’s Madi Hoyal who generated the most excitement by hitting a hole-in-one on the 144-yard par-3 hole No. 3.

Leading the Alta team to its first-place finish were teammates Cora Mickelsen and Emma Taylor, each shooting 75. Lina Hwang scored 78 and Summer Cook finished with 94 to help their team score 322 for the victory.

The Chargers from Corner Canyon took the second spot with a team score of 328. They were led by Cristi Ciasca, Emma Winfree and Jamie Connell all scoring 80 and teammate Kali Barlow providing an 88.

Led by the region’s top golfer, Naomi Soifua’s 65, Provo made a strong showing by coming in third place. Helping Soifua were Brenna Tison shooting an 85, Sarah Paulsen’s 91 and 98s shot by both Summer Orton and Hailey Little for a team total of 339.

There is no doubt that Hoyal’s hole-in-one created team excitement for the Tigers from Orem. They were led to a fourth-place finish by teammates Lauren Monson and Devri Deuchar shooting 83 each. Hoyal finished with a solid 87 and Kaylie Gines scored 93 to give Orem a final team score of 346.

Skyridge took the fifth spot with a team total of 377, led by Ellie Yergensen’s 89. She was helped by Gracie Whetzel’s 91, Madison Sanders' 98 and Ainslee Valdiviezo’s 99.

The T-Wolves from Timpanogos came in sixth place, led by Ashley Orton’s 93 and Maddie Draper’s 97. Providing the final two scores were Bella Travassos and Fiona Carter to give the T-Wolves a team total of 395.

Timpview combined for a team total of 408, led by Kennedy Olson’s 87. Olson was joined by Madelyn Grose, Rorie McLain and Daxia Tolman.

The Bruins from Mountain View scored a 478 from golfers Anna Glover, Madelyn Gardner, Marissa Gardner and Madison Oldham.

The next Region 7 tournament will be held Wednesday, April 19, at East Bay Golf Course.

Final team results

Team Stroke Score

Alta 322

Corner Canyon 328

Provo 339

Orem 346

Skyridge 377

Timpanogos 395

Timpview 408

Mt. View 478

Seth Saunders is a contributor to Deseret Digital Media.