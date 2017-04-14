Individual Utahns can help reduce particulate pollutants in the air during periods of inversion.

Here are some of the simple steps:

Vehicles

Fully 57 percent of particulates that accumulate during inversions are from vehicles. Reduce the number of trips you take. “Chain” trips by combining several trips into one. Carpool. Avoid idling while waiting in your car. Telecommute: Urge your company to allow for telecommuting during such periods. Take public transportation at least one day during an inversion. Use your most fuel-efficient vehicles and drive the speed limit.

Houses

Homes and other buildings account for 32 percent of accumulated particulates. Conserve energy. Use the cleanest energy sources for heating (natural gas rather than wood or coal, for example). As appliances age and need replacement, install Energy Star-compliant devices throughout the house. Upgrading water heaters to more efficient units has a surprisingly beneficial impact on air quality over time.

While the region’s geography makes periodic inversions almost inevitable, there is much that can be done cost-effectively to reduce the negative impact of these inversions on our air quality and quality of life. Yet there is also a role for policy. The story of the Great Smog of 1952 is instructive.

During a five-day period in December 1952, London became enveloped in a dense fog that persisted due to a high level of particulate pollutants and a temperature inversion that trapped the soot from coal stoves in the city’s air for days.

Sound familiar?

As fictionalized in a popular Netflix series "The Crown," the atmospheric event in London became known as The Great Smog of 1952. Over the course of five days, between 4,000 and 10,000 Londoners and uncounted animals died from respiratory complications due to the fog.

The human toll was so massive that it almost cost Winston Churchill his position as prime minister. It eventually resulted in the passage of the Clean Air Act, which the British Parliament put into law in 1956.

London, of course, is famous for its periodically heavy fog, which is often blamed on the city’s geography. However, it did not take advanced scientific analysis to realize that much of the devastation of the 1952 fog was self-inflicted. Much of the suffering was a direct result of practices on the burning of wood and coal and other sources of airborne particulates.

While London still suffers from periodic bouts of dense fog, policy changes and conscientious citizens have been able to work together to avoid a repeat of the 1952 tragedy.

There are obvious parallels to Utah’s own bouts with periodic inversions that plague the region. But there are also helpful lessons to be learned.

While much is known about the nature and composition of inversions in Utah, over the past year more resources have been allocated to allow for near-real-time monitoring of particulate buildup throughout the region during inversions. This should help officials and citizens to take proactive steps to reduce the buildup of particulate concentrations before and during the period of an inversion, rather than merely waiting for the wind to pick up and the inversion to disperse.

Despite the local geography which tends to produce inversions that can quickly degrade air quality, there is much that can be done to reduce the intensity of these inversions when they do occur. We have heard many of these suggestions before. But just as local officials are taking steps to mobilize community resources to address the problem, it is time for ordinary citizens to do their part to preserve air quality during inversions.

Take a lesson from London. Together, Utahns can greatly mitigate this persistent problem.