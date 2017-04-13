SALT LAKE CITY — Maureen Riley, executive director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, plans to step down from her post June 30 after serving for the past 10 years.

Riley’s departure comes as the airport is in the midst of a $2.9 billion expansion project, funded through federal grants, passenger facility and rental car charges, revenue bonds and cash. The first phase of the project is set to be completed in 2020 and will include a new parking garage, terminal, rental car service facilities and an additional concourse.

“Maureen has been an incredible director of our airport during a historic era of passenger growth, and has been a steward of the facility’s largest-ever construction project,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said on her blog. “She is highly respected among her peers in the world’s airport industry for her financial skills and management talents, and she will be missed.”

“I’ve also been proud of her leadership as a woman in a field that remains largely dominated by men,” Biskupski added. “She’s been a mentor to many women who can look at her and realize ‘I can do that, too.’ ”

“It’s very gratifying to know that the Salt Lake City International Airport is now positioned to meet passenger growth well into the future,” Riley said in the statement. “I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with our tenants, customers, other stakeholders, and also dedicated airport employees who work hard every day to make SLC the best.”

Riley, who was appointed to the position by former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson in February 2007, has been active in the airport professional groups and served as chairwoman of the Airports Council International-North America in 2016. The organization is one of five global regions that comprises ACI World, a trade organization of airports from around the globe. She also served as a member of the ACI World board of directors from 2012 through 2016.

Before joining the airport industry in 1986, Riley worked in public accounting for 11 years. She is a graduate of the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania and a certified public accountant.