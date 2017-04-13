FILE— Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses an audience during a rally Friday, March 31, 2017, in Boston. Sanders will hold a rally in Salt Lake City on April 21, the Utah Democratic Party said Thursday.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SALT LAKE CITY — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the overwhelming pick of Utah Democrats in last year's presidential caucus vote, will hold a rally in Salt Lake City on April 21, the Utah Democratic Party said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the national party announced Utah was one of the stops Sanders and new Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez would make on their multi-state "Come Together and Fight Back" tour.

Now, Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon said, some details are available. Corroon said the rally is set for April 21 at The Rail Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, and doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free, but admission is first-come, first-served, and an email from the Democratic National Committee's my.democrats.org website encourages Utahns to RSVP.

"It's exciting. Utah is traditionally a flyover state, so it's nice to have a message right out of the gate" from the new national Democratic leadership "that they're going to work with red and purple states."

Besides reliably Republican Utah, Sanders and Perez are scheduled to make appearances in Maine, Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, Montana, Arizona and Nevada.

The Rail has a capacity of 3,500 people, according to its Facebook page. Sanders attracted thousands of Utahns to the two rallies he held at This Is the Place Heritage Park and West High School just before the March 22, 2016, caucus vote.

The Vermont independent ended up with nearly 80 percent of the Utah caucus vote to just over 20 percent for the eventual Democratic nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Utah, which hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 1964, went for Republican Donald Trump in November 2016. The now-president took the state with 45.5 percent of the vote, his smallest winning margin nationwide.